HBCU national champions get date for capitol city parade

Courtesy of Jackson State University

The City of Jackson will host a parade honoring the Jackson State University Tigers football team for their awe-inspiring HBCU national championship victory in Atlanta, where they defeated South Carolina State 28-7 to win their first Celebration Bowl. The parade, organized in partnership with Jackson State University, kicks off tentatively at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2025.

The event will feature appearances by Head Coach T.C. Taylor and the national championship-winning Tigers. Taylor is a former JSU quarterback and receiver who set records during his matriculation at the HBCU. The Pike County native wins the Celebration Bowl in his second year, solidifying himself as the first Jackson State coach to snag the history-making title in Atlanta.

“This national championship is for the City of Jackson and won by a Mississippi-grown Jackson State alum. I can’t think of a better way to honor the accomplishments of this team than with a parade in our city. I want to thank the City of Jackson for spearheading this campaign to honor our football program, and I can’t wait until January 17,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson.

The Tigers’ Celebration Bowl victory reflects the heart, hustle, and unmatched excellence of JSU. A parade is a means for every fan who cheered from the stands, streamed the games, or repped the blue and white with pride.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the parade is his response to multiple requests from supporters wanting a tribute to the monumental accomplishment of the JSU Tigers Football Team, who made history by snagging the Celebration Bowl win after their third trip to Atlanta.

“Jackson State’s victory is a win for our entire city. This parade is our way of showing gratitude to the players, coaches, and everyone who contributed to this unforgettable season. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this historic achievement,” said Lumumba.