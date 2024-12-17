Ole Miss facing dangerous, upset-minded HBCU squad

On Tuesday night, the HBCU Southern University Jaguars head into hostile territory to face the 17th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels, a team boasting a 9-1 record and a dominant +18.5 scoring margin this season. While Southern, standing at 5-4, is a significant underdog—Bet MGM has the spread at Ole Miss -24.5—the Jaguars’ recent history of shocking ranked SEC opponents gives bettors reason to take notice. Just last season, the HBCU stunned then-No. 21 Mississippi State on December 3, 2023, showcasing their potential to thrive in high-pressure games.

Southern’s offense has been its strongest weapon this year, averaging 84.9 points per game, an impressive figure compared to Ole Miss’ 82.7 points per contest. The Jaguars’ shooting efficiency, with a 47.0% field goal percentage, can keep them in games when they find their rhythm. Guards Jordan Johnson (11.3 PPG) and Michael Jacobs (11.1 PPG) lead the scoring effort, with the team hitting an average of 7.9 three-pointers per game at a respectable 34.8% clip.

The problem, however, lies on the other side of the ball. Southern has struggled defensively, allowing 69.8 points per game, and they will need a near-flawless effort to slow Ole Miss’ elite attack. The Rebels’ offense is led by sharpshooter Sean Pedulla, who averages 14.4 points per game while hitting 46.7% from deep. Ole Miss as a team shoots 46.5% from the field and averages nearly 10 made threes per game. If Pedulla and fellow guard Jaylen Murray (13.2 PPG, 44.0% 3PT) get hot early, the Rebels could easily pull away.

Another challenge for Southern is Ole Miss’ rebounding prowess. The Rebels average 35.5 rebounds per game, while Southern grabs 38.3 boards, fueled by forward DaMariee Jones, who leads the Jaguars with 4.8 rebounds per game. Southern’s ability to capitalize on second-chance opportunities and limit Ole Miss’ offensive rebounds will be key.

Still, bettors should remember that HBCU programs like Southern often thrive in the underdog role. Last season’s upset over Mississippi State happened because of clutch shooting and a scrappy defense. The same formula could allow Southern to stay within the 24.5-point spread or, with a perfect storm, pull off another monumental upset.

While a straight-up win would be seismic, Southern’s offense and confidence make them a sneaky pick to cover the spread—keeping hope alive for another HBCU miracle.