HBCU plays final game with heavy heart for fallen teammate

The Alabama A&M University Bulldogs traveled to Tallahassee to face the Florida A&M Rattlers (FAMU) in a makeup game that was delayed from the original date of Sept. 28 because of category 4 hurricane Helene that hit just east of Tallahassee, FL on Sept. 26. Heavy on the hearts of the players, coaches, and fans was the recent passing of HBCU football player Medrick Burnett, Jr.

Burnett passed on Wednesday from injuries sustained in the Magic City Classic on Oct. 26 in Birmingham. He was pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner on Wednesday evening at UAB Hospital.

At just 20 years old, it was an even tougher loss for such a young and talented student-athlete.

The Bulldogs rolled into Tallahassee, obviously distracted from the events of the two days leading up to Friday’s game. Nowhere was it more evident than head coach Connell Maynor.

“I am just glad these young men were able to play today. The last 48 hours have been extremely difficult. Hearing the news that Medrick had passed, then hearing that he hadn’t and then finally getting the final news that he had passed was really tough. I applaud our team for even wanting to play this game at this time,” Maynor said.

The HBCU community showered an outpouring of love on Alabama A&M. During the fourth quarter, the FAMU announcer called for a moment of silence to salute Medrick Burnett, Jr. You could hear a pin drop at Bragg Stadium as the fans paid homage.

The game drew over 10,000 fans for an after-Thanksgiving game that could have been even more sparse. With temperatures in the low 50s, drizzles of rain throughout the game, and the biggest shopping day of the year, it was an impressive crowd under the circumstance that most students had returned to their homes to celebrate the holidays with their families.

FAMU would pull off a 28-20 victory in the final game of the season, ending with a 7-6 (5-3 SWAC) record. AAMU would finish the season at 6-6 (4-4 SWAC).