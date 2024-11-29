Miles College hoping to knock off Valdosta State

The Valdosta State Blazers and Miles College Golden Bears are set to clash in the second round of the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs on Saturday, December 30, at 1 PM.

Valdosta State comes into the game with one of the most dominant defenses in Division II football, allowing just 9.1 points per game and holding opponents to 245.3 yards per game. Offensively, the Blazers average an impressive 43.1 points per game, led by quarterback Sammy Edwards, who has thrown for 2,449 yards and 23 touchdowns. Running backs Blake Hester and Alfonso Franklin have combined for 1,325 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, providing a balanced attack. Receiver Rodney Bullard is a key target, amassing 766 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Miles College, riding high after its historic 14-13 win over Carson-Newman, has been a surprise contender this postseason. That victory marked the first NCAA playoff win for the HBCU program, showcasing their resilience.



The Golden Bears are averaging 29.8 points per game while holding opponents to 16.9 points. Their defense, which has forced 24 interceptions this season, will be critical in slowing down Valdosta State’s high-powered offense. Offensively, quarterback Kamren Ivory has thrown for 1,476 yards and 14 touchdowns, while running back Javonta Leatherwood has tallied 393 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns .

This matchup pits Valdosta State’s explosive offense and stifling defense against Miles College’s scrappy and opportunistic style. The Golden Bears will look to build on their momentum, but they face a formidable challenge against a Valdosta State team with championship aspirations. Expect a hard-fought battle with playoff intensity as both teams vie for a spot in the quarterfinals.