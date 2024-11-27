HBCU football player passes after severe head injury

An HBCU football program is mourning the loss of one of its own a month after suffering a severe head injury.

Alabama A&M University announced the passing of football student-athlete Medrick Burnett Jr. on Wednesday.

Burnett sustained a serious head injury during the Magic City Classic Game against rival Alabama State University on Oct. 26. He was taken off on a stretcher and reportedly gave the thumbs up as he was being wheeled away.

He joined the HBCU squad in the summer of 2024 ahead of his redshirt freshman campaign, passed away the evening of November 26. He was a native of Lakewood, Calif., where he attended Mayfair High School. Upon graduating, Burnett joined another HBCU football program, Grambling State University, during the 2023 season.

“Today, our Bulldog family is heartbroken by the loss of Medrick Burnett Jr.,” Alabama A&M Director of Athletics Dr. Paul A. Bryant said. “Medrick was more than an exceptional athlete; he was a remarkable young man whose positive energy, leadership, and compassion left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him. While words cannot adequately express our grief, we are humbled by the strength of his family, who stood by his side throughout this unimaginable ordeal.

We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to Medrick’s parents, siblings, and loved ones. We also offer our heartfelt support to his teammates, coaches, and the entire Alabama A&M community who are mourning this loss. In this moment of sorrow, we come together to honor Medrick’s legacy and celebrate the light he brought to our lives. May we all draw strength from one another as we navigate this difficult time.

Medrick Burnett Jr. will forever be remembered as a Bulldog. His spirit will remain an inspiration to all of us, reminding us of the importance of unity, resilience, and love.”

Players and coaches continued to visit Burnett during his extended hospital stay.

Burnett, a linebacker, appeared in seven games this season, recording a season-best three tackles at Austin Peay.



Alabama A&M is schedued to head to Tallahassee for its season finale against Florida A&M on Nov. 29.