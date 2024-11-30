HBCU dominates as its historic playoff run continues

Virginia Union University, one of the top programs in Division II HBCU football, delivered a commanding performance with a 44-12 win over Lenoir-Rhyne in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. Playing at Helen and Leonard Moretz Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina, the Panthers controlled the game from start to finish and secured a spot in the quarterfinals against top-ranked Valdosta State.

Virginia Union set the tone early, jumping out to a 20-6 halftime lead. Jada Byers scored the first touchdown on a powerful run, establishing the Panthers’ dominance on the ground. Quarterback RJ Rosales added a rushing touchdown, while Brady Myers contributed with two field goals to extend the lead. The Panthers’ rushing attack was a key factor, totaling 345 yards on 59 carries. Byers led the effort with 185 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing why he’s one of the most dynamic players in HBCU football. Curtis Allen added 132 yards and two touchdowns, including an electrifying 65-yard run.

Rosales provided balance with his efficient passing game, completing 10 of 17 attempts for 179 yards and a touchdown. A 74-yard connection highlighted his ability to stretch the field when needed. Defensively, Virginia Union stifled Lenoir-Rhyne, allowing just 54 rushing yards and forcing two interceptions. Jabril Norman and Javon Earley each grabbed a pick as the Panthers’ defense controlled the game and held the Bears to a mere 3-of-13 on third-down conversions.

Despite Lenoir-Rhyne quarterback Jalen Ferguson’s 252 passing yards and two late touchdowns, the Panthers never let the outcome come into question. Virginia Union’s combination of explosive offense and relentless defense has solidified them as a serious contender in the playoffs. As they prepare to face Valdosta State, the Panthers aim to continue their strong run and represent HBCU football with pride on the national stage.

With the win, Virginia Union University advances to the NCAA Division II playoffs, where they will face Valdosta State, the top-seeded team in the Super Region and a perennial powerhouse in Division II football. The Panthers will need to rely on their balanced offensive attack and stout defense to rise to the challenge.