Virginia Union to take on Lenior-Rhyne in playoffs

The Virginia Union Panthers travel to Hickory, NC, to face the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears in the second round of the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs. The game kicks off at 1 PM on Saturday, December 30.

Virginia Union enters the matchup with a potent offense, averaging 44.18 points per game. Led by standout running back Jada Byers, who has rushed for 1,589 yards and 23 touchdowns, the Panthers have an explosive ground game. Quarterback Mark Wright adds balance with 2,167 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, supported by Reginald Vick Jr., who has tallied 947 receiving yards and nine scores. The Panthers’ defense has also been formidable, allowing just 17 points per game while recording 22 sacks and 12 interceptions.

Lenoir-Rhyne boasts a strong defensive unit, giving up only 18.25 points per game. They excel at pressuring quarterbacks, tallying 22 sacks, with Jaelin Willis and Andre Jefferson leading the charge. On offense, quarterback Jalen Ferguson has thrown for 3,032 yards and 17 touchdowns, with Adonis McDaniel emerging as his top target, amassing 865 receiving yards. The Bears’ balanced attack averages 369.2 yards per game .

Virginia Union, the two-time reigning CIAA champion, comes into the game looking to add to its historic victory from last week over Wingate, its first in the NCAA playoffs.

This clash promises to be a battle of contrasting styles. Virginia Union will look to dominate with its high-octane offense, while Lenoir-Rhyne aims to leverage its disciplined defense and control the pace. Both teams enter with momentum after hard-fought NCAA first-round victories. Expect a thrilling contest as these two programs vie for a spot in the quarterfinals.