Virginia Union Stuns Wingate in OT, Secures First Playoff Win

Virginia Union University (VUU) made HBCU football history of its own by defeating #17 Wingate 34-31 in overtime, earning their first-ever NCAA playoff win and snapping Wingate’s remarkable 20-game winning streak against HBCU teams that dates back to 2012. The Panthers’ resilience and clutch play secured the historic victory.

Wingate came into the matchup with one of the strongest defenses in Division II football, allowing just 10 points per game and dominating opponents with 27 sacks this season. Their streak of dominance against HBCU teams, including a playoff win over Virginia Union in 2022, added extra intensity to the game. Despite the challenge, Virginia Union rose to the occasion.

Jada Byers led Virginia Union’s offense, rushing for 92 yards on 23 carries. Mark Wright started at quarterback, passing for 202 yards and two touchdowns, including a 44-yard strike to Regi Vick Jr., who finished with 92 yards on four catches. Late in the game, RJ Rosales stepped in and sealed the victory with an 18-yard touchdown run in overtime.

Wingate showcased its offensive firepower with quarterback Brooks Bentley throwing for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Evan McCray was his top target, catching four passes for 113 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown. Running back Corey Siemer added 90 rushing yards and a touchdown, keeping the Bulldogs competitive.

Virginia Union’s defense played a pivotal role in the upset, with Jayden Earley grabbing a critical interception late in the game. The Panthers capitalized on key opportunities, showing poise against Wingate’s elite defense. Brady Myers added consistency with his kicking, converting all four extra points.

The decisive moment came in overtime. After holding Wingate to a field goal, Rosales led Virginia Union to the game-winning touchdown, ending Wingate’s dominance over HBCU programs. This monumental win avenged Virginia Union’s 2022 playoff loss to Wingate and sent shockwaves through Division II football.

The victory marked a turning point for Virginia Union, positioning them as a powerhouse among HBCU programs and breaking through against a team long seen as an obstacle. The Panthers’ combination of grit, defense, and execution delivered a performance to remember.

With this milestone win, Virginia Union not only ended Wingate’s HBCU winning streak but also established themselves as a formidable contender in postseason play. The game underscored the growing strength of HBCU football and showcased Virginia Union’s rise on the national stage.