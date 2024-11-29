Alabama A&M player dies from head injuries

Medrick Burnett, Jr., an Alabama A&M football player who suffered a head injury during the Magic City Classic, has died. The 20-year-old linebacker was injured during the rivalry game against Alabama State in Birmingham in October.

Alabama A&M initially announced Burnett’s death on Wednesday morning before issuing a retraction later in the day. The statement placed the source of the erroneous report as “an immediate family member.”

The Jefferson County coroner announced the news of Burnett’s death in a statement on Friday. The coroner listed his official time of death as Wednesday evening.

Burnett was a redshirt freshman from Lakewood, California, who joined Alabama A&M after beginning his college career at Grambling State.

This season, Medrick Burnett appeared in seven games, recording a season-best three tackles at Austin Peay. AAMU is scheduled to conclude its season against Florida A&M University on Nov. 29 in Tallahassee.