HBCU football program gets historic playoff victory

Miles College made history on Saturday, earning its first-ever NCAA Division II playoff win with a thrilling 14-13 victory over Carson-Newman. Played at Sloan-Alumni Stadium in Fairfield, Alabama, the game was a landmark moment for the HBCU program, showcasing resilience and big-time performances on both sides of the ball.

Miles came out strong in the first quarter. Quarterback Kamren Ivory led an efficient 11-play drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jaquel Fells, putting the Golden Bears ahead 7-0. Carson-Newman responded in the second quarter, tying the game at 7 after Jayden Sullins capped a 60-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Later in the quarter, the Miles defense forced a fumble deep in Carson-Newman territory. Running back Jonero Scott capitalized with a 5-yard touchdown run, giving the Golden Bears a 14-7 lead.

Carson-Newman trimmed the deficit with a 43-yard field goal before halftime, making it 14-10. Early in the fourth quarter, the Eagles added another field goal, cutting the lead to 14-13. With less than two minutes to play, Miles fumbled while trying to run out the clock, giving Carson-Newman one last chance. However, safety Malachi Oglen made the play of the game, intercepting a pass deep in Miles territory to seal the victory.

The Golden Bears’ defense, led by linebacker Jeremiah Hudson-Davis with nine tackles and Jamichael Rogers with a critical sack, delivered in key moments. Offensively, Ivory threw for 84 yards and a touchdown, while Scott rushed for 48 yards and a score. Carson-Newman’s standout performer, Sullins, rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown, but costly turnovers and missed opportunities plagued the Eagles.

This win is a huge step for Miles College and HBCU football, showing the competitiveness of HBCU programs on the national stage. The Golden Bears now move on to the next round of the playoffs, continuing their historic run.