HBCU football well represented on Division II Player of the Year list

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – A list of 43 student-athletes from across the nation have been nominated for the 2024 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year. A total of nine nominees hail from Super Region 1, 12 from Super Region 2, 11 from Super Region 3 and 11 from Super Region 4. There are seven HBCU football players nominated.



HBCU Running back Jada Byers, a 2022 finalist from Virginia Union, also appears on the initial ballot.



The sports information directors at the 159 NCAA Division II football-playing institutions nominate and vote on the award. The 43 initial candidates will be placed on regional ballots and the top two players from each of the four NCAA regions will advance to the national ballot when regional voting concludes on Monday, December 2.



The sports information directors at their respective schools initially nominate candidates. The SIDs in those Super Regions vote for their top five candidates. The winner is then determined in a nationwide vote of the Division II sports information directors.



The group of 43 candidates includes 16 quarterbacks, nine running backs, six wide receivers, four defensive linemen, three defensive backs, two linebackers, a fullback, a return specialist, and a kicker. The list features 24 seniors, 17 juniors and two sophomores.



The winner of the 2024 award will be announced on Friday, December 20.



The Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill – the former University of North Alabama standout – who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before going on to fame in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears.

HBCU players listed in Bold

SUPER REGION #2 Pos. School Cl Hometown Benari Black LB Johnson C. Smith Sr. Charlotte, North Carolina Jada Byers RB Virginia Union Sr. Hammonton, New Jersey Sammy Edwards QB Valdosta State Sr. Saint Augustine, Florida Justin Fleming DB Winston-Salem State Sr. Greensboro, North Carolina Marquise Fleming DE Wingate Sr. Charlotte, North Carolina Caleb Grant LB Morehouse College Sr. Lilburn, Georgia Isaiah Knowles QB Albany State So. Tampa, Florida Trevon Lambert DL West Alabama Sr. Atmore, Alabama Christian Peters QB Shaw Sr. Charlotte, North Carolina Kelvin Smith RB Delta State Sr. Columbus, Mississippi LJ Turner RB Catawba Jr. Palm Bay, Florida David Wright III QB Clark Atlanta Jr. Tampa, Florida