HBCU player’s death report retracted, remains hospitalized

Hours after Alabama A&M reported the death of one of its players, the HBCU has had to retract the statement as he remains hospitalized.

Contrary to a previous announcement by Alabama A&M University, student-athlete Medrick Burnett Jr. has not passed away and remains hospitalized in Birmingham, according to Burnett Jr.’s family.

“When the time comes, we will issue a statement about what we have been through,” Burnett Jr.’s mother, Denise Burnett, told WSFA.

Burnett, a linebacker for Alabama A&M’s HBCU football team, sustained a serious head injury during the Magic City Classic Game against rival Alabama State University on Oct. 26. He was taken off the field on a stretcher and reportedly gave a thumbs-up as he was wheeled away, offering a glimmer of hope to teammates and fans.

Burnett joined Alabama A&M’s HBCU football program in the summer of 2024 ahead of his redshirt freshman campaign. A native of Lakewood, Calif., he attended Mayfair High School and initially began his collegiate football journey at Grambling State University, another prominent HBCU program, in 2023.

Players and coaches from Alabama A&M have continued to visit Burnett during his extended hospital stay, demonstrating the unity and resilience often seen within HBCU communities.

This season, Burnett appeared in seven games, recording a season-best three tackles at Austin Peay.

Alabama A&M is scheduled to conclude its season against Florida A&M University on Nov. 29 in Tallahassee, but the focus of the HBCU football family remains on Burnett’s recovery and well-being.