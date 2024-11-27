Florida Gators replace FAMU game out-of-state FCS foe

The Florida Gators and FAMU have had a football game on the books for nearly half a decade — but it won’t be happening.

The Florida Gators have made a change to their 2025 non-conference football schedule, according to a report from 247Sports. The SEC squad will now play another FCS team instead — the Long Island University (LIU) Sharks of the Northeast Conference (NEC).



FAMU and the Florida Gators agreed to an Oct. 11, 2025 matchup back in the spring of 2020 under former VP of Intercollegiate Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha. The agreed payout for the game was to be set at $500,000 according to previous reports.

FAMU has been taking off

FBS Schedules currently has two non-SWAC games on FAMU’s schedule — an August 30 date at South Alabama and a visit to South Carolina State on a date to be announced. Earlier this week, North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver revealed that the two HBCU programs would be facing each other in 2025. No official date has been announced for that game, however.

Even with the loss of the Florida game, FAMU still has several FBS games upcoming over the second half of the decade. It is scheduled to take on Miami in 2026 and the University of Georgia in 2028. It will also play South Florida and UAB in 2028.