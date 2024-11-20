HBCU GO to air 20 basketball games this season

Los Angeles, CA – November 19, 2024 The Allen Media Group (AMG) free-streaming digital platform HBCU GO – the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – is proud to announce the 2025 HBCU GO basketball season schedule of televised games. A total of 20 basketball matchupsincluding men’s and women’s games highlight the 2025 HBCU GO slate of conference games.

This season’s exciting basketball matchups will air Saturdays at 1pm ET on HBCU GO streaming as well as in broadcast syndication in major television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Memphis, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, Pittsburgh and many more. Games will re-air Sundays at 12 noon ET on HBCU GO streaming and theGrio Television Network. See HBCU GO’s 2025 Basketball Schedule below:

“Going into our third basketball season, HBCU GO is proud to deliver all the excitement of our HBCU Basketball matchups to a broader audience through our sister network theGrio Television Network, our syndication partners and streaming platforms,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman CEO of Allen Media Group. “We extend our sincere gratitude to the CIAA, SWAC and SIAC for their invaluable partnership, and we can’t wait to share this season’s Men’s and Women’s double-headers with fans globally.”

GAME WEEK DATE GAMES EVENT TIME (ET) 1 Saturday, January 4, 2025 Jackson State vs. Alcorn State (SWAC) Women’s Game 1:00 – 3:00 pm 1 Saturday, January 4, 2025 Jackson State vs. Alcorn State (SWAC) Men’s Game 3:30 – 5:30 pm 2 Saturday, January 11, 2025 Miles College vs. Kentucky State (SIAC) Women’s Game 1:00 – 3:00 pm 2 Saturday, January 11, 2025 Miles College vs. Kentucky State (SIAC) Men’s Game 3:30 – 5:30 pm 3 Saturday, January 18, 2025 Virginia Union vs. Virginia State(CIAA) Women’s Game 1:00 – 3:00 pm 3 Saturday, January 18, 2025 Virginia Union vs. Virginia State(CIAA) Men’s Game 3:30 – 5:30 pm 4 Saturday, January 25, 2025 Fayetteville State vs. Claflin University (CIAA) Women’s Game 1:00 – 3:00 pm 4 Saturday, January 25, 2025 Fayetteville State vs. Claflin University (CIAA) Men’s Game 3:30 – 5:30 pm 5 Saturday, February 1, 2025 Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern (SWAC) Women’s Game 1:00 – 3:00 pm 5 Saturday, February 1, 2025 Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern (SWAC) Men’s Game 3:30 – 5:30 pm 6 Saturday, February 8, 2025 Miles College vs. Tuskegee University (SIAC) Women’s Game 1:00 – 3:00 pm 6 Saturday, February 8, 2025 Miles College vs. Tuskegee University (SIAC) Men’s Game 3:30 – 5:30 pm 7 Saturday, February 15, 2025 Shaw University vs. Johnson C. Smith (CIAA) Women’s Game 1:00 – 3:00 pm 7 Saturday, February 15, 2025 Shaw University vs. Johnson C. Smith (CIAA) Men’s Game 3:30 – 5:30 pm 8 Saturday, February 22, 2025 Albany State vs. Fort Valley State (SIAC) Women’s Game 1:00 – 3:00 pm 8 Saturday, February 22, 2025 Albany State vs. Fort Valley State (SIAC) Men’s Game 3:30 – 5:30 pm 9 Saturday, March 1, 2025 Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State (SWAC) Women’s Game 1:00 – 3:00 pm 9 Saturday, March 1, 2025 Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State (SWAC) Men’s Game 3:30 – 5:30 pm 10 Saturday, March 8, 2025 Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State (SWAC) Women’s Game 1:00 – 3:00 pm 10 Saturday, March 8, 2025 Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State (SWAC) Men’s Game 3:30 – 5:30 pm