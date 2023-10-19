VIEW ALL SCORES
Shannon Sharpe
CIAA

Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A bringing First Take to their HBCUs

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A are bringing First Take to their HBCU campuses — Savannah State and Winston-Salem State.
Posted on

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith are bringing First Take to their HBCU campuses. 

The hit ESPN Show will broadcast from Savannah State University, Sharpe’s alma mater, and Winston-Salem State University, Smith’s alma mater, in the coming weeks. 

The Savannah Morning News reports the the visits will occur on November 6 and 7 — starting with SSU on Monday before traveling to WSSU on Tuesday. 

Stephen A
Stephen A. Smith stands before a crowd at Jackson State University.

The duo have quickly become quite a tag-team over the past few months as Shannon Sharpe joined Smith on First Take after spending years opposite Skip Bayless on Uninterrupted. 

Stephen A. Smith and Sharpe first floated the idea on the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast. 

WSSU was the first HBCU featured in a series of campus visits back in 2021, but Smith and the First Take crew didn’t make the trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

