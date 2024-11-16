HBCU champion FAMU has home win streak snapped by unlikely foe

Mississippi Valley State shocked the HBCU football world on Saturday, ending Florida A&M’s (FAMU) 23-game home winning streak at Bragg Memorial Stadium with a dramatic 24-21 victory. The Delta Devils, who entered the game winless and on a 15-game losing streak, toppled the defending HBCU national champions in one of the season’s most unexpected upsets.

Mississippi Valley’s triumph was fueled by a stellar first half, where they built a commanding 24-10 lead. Quarterback Ty’Jarian Williams orchestrated the offense with precision, throwing for 251 yards and two touchdowns, including a 60-yard strike to Nathan Rembert. Rembert led all receivers with 130 yards on seven catches, while the defense capitalized on key moments, recovering three FAMU fumbles.

Florida A&M, a perennial HBCU powerhouse, struggled to find their rhythm despite outgaining the Delta Devils in total yardage. Levontai Summersett and Daniel Richardson led a late charge, with Richardson connecting on a 39-yard touchdown to Jamari Gassett in the fourth quarter to pull within three points. However, Mississippi Valley’s defense stood firm, forcing a crucial turnover in the game’s final minutes to seal the historic victory.

The win not only snapped the Delta Devils’ winless streak but also highlighted the unpredictability and competitive spirit of HBCU football. It came one week after the team lost teammate Ryan Quinney in a car accident.

“Ryan, if he were here, he would be out here fighting with us. We know that he would want us to keep going, keep fighting,” Williams said after the game. “We didn’t care about…we had been on a losing streak, we hadn’t won no games. Long live Ryan — #31.

With this upset, Mississippi Valley State proved that records don’t always define a team’s heart and determination, especially on a stage as storied as Bragg Memorial Stadium. FAMU had not lost in its home stadium since 2018 when it fell to Jackson State.