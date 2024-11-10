HBCU Football: Morgan State outlast Delaware State in a Shootout

In an intense HBCU showdown, Morgan State emerged victorious over Delaware State with a final score of 36-28 at Alumni Stadium in Dover. The Bears, now 5-5 on the season and 2-1 in the MEAC, relied on a balanced offensive attack and clutch field goals to edge past the Hornets, who now sit at 1-9 and 0-3 in the conference.

Morgan State started strong with quarterback Duce Taylor connecting on a 46-yard touchdown pass to Malique Leatherbury in the first quarter. The Bears’ offense maintained momentum, with standout performances including Jason Collins’ 138 rushing yards on 24 carries, highlighted by a spectacular 75-yard touchdown run. Taylor kept the passing game alive with 218 yards and a touchdown on 17-of-28 attempts. Kicker Sahr Gbundema was crucial, going 3-for-3 on field goals, including a late 36-yarder to extend Morgan State’s lead.

Delaware State countered with impressive plays from quarterback C.J. Henry, who threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Jaden Sutton. Sutton delivered on the ground as well, leading the Hornets with 135 rushing yards on 19 carries, including a 65-yard touchdown run that briefly gave Delaware State the lead in the third quarter.

Morgan State’s defense proved pivotal, recording three sacks, including two by Lance Byndon, and allowing only one score in the final quarter. Special teams also stepped up, as Gbundema’s field goals in the third and fourth quarters kept the Bears ahead. Delaware State’s defense held its own, with Kahleef Jimmison leading the Hornets with 12 tackles.

In this HBCU contest, Morgan State’s ground attack and Gbundema’s consistency helped them secure the win, setting up a high-stakes clash with South Carolina State next week. Meanwhile, Delaware State looks to regroup for their matchup against Norfolk State. The Bears are aiming to build on their MEAC standing, while Delaware State hopes to disrupt Norfolk State’s season in their upcoming HBCU face-off.