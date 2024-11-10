FAMU MBB coach, players embrace homecoming vs Big Ten team

COLLEGE PARK, Md. –– The Florida A&M (FAMU) Rattlers continue their challenging early-season road swing with a Monday night matchup against the Maryland Terrapins, marking a special homecoming for several members of the FAMU program with DMV roots, including Coach Crarey, Coach Lymas, guard Milton Matthews, and Lenard Taylor.

RETURNING HOME

The DMV homecoming adds extra significance to an already challenging road test. Matthews, who has started both games this season and leads the team in minutes (23.5 per game), will look to find his shooting rhythm after a tough start to the season. The guard is averaging 8.0 points but shooting just 25% from the field, though he’s shown his ability to stretch the floor with 15 three-point attempts through two games.

SCOUTING THE MATCHUP

The Rattlers face their stiffest defensive test yet in a Maryland team that leads the Big Ten and ranks 6th nationally in scoring defense, holding opponents to just 50.5 points per game. The Terrapins have been particularly disruptive on defense, forcing 18.5 turnovers per game while allowing opponents to shoot 32.7% from the field.

FAMU must protect the basketball better than in their first two outings, where they’ve averaged 14.5 turnovers per game. The Rattlers’ three-point shooting could be key – they rank 41st nationally in three-point attempts (31.0 per game) and must improve their 27.4% accuracy from deep.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sterling Young leads the Rattlers’ offense at 15.5 points per game, while Jordan Chatman has been efficient from beyond the arc, hitting 50% of his three-point attempts. The duo will face a tough challenge against Maryland’s perimeter defense, which has held opponents to 27.5% from three-point range.

Inside, Ja’Derryus Eatmon will battle against a Maryland frontcourt that includes Julian Reese and Derik Queen, who have helped the Terrapins outrebound opponents by 13 boards per game.

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Control the Pace: FAMU must limit Maryland’s fastbreak opportunities (27.5 points per game) and force a halfcourt game

2. Protect the Ball: The Rattlers need to reduce turnovers against a Maryland defense averaging 11.5 steals per game

3. Three-Point Shooting: FAMU must capitalize on their high volume of three-point attempts to keep pace with Maryland’s 82.5 points per game offense

4. Defensive Glass: After being outrebounded by 14.5 per game, FAMU needs to limit Maryland’s second-chance opportunities

The Rattlers will look to bounce back from losses at TCU and SMU as they face their third straight high-major opponent. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Eastern at the XFINITY Center in College Park on B1G+.