Jackson State football notches sixth straight with win over Valley

JACKSON, Miss. | Irv Mulligan rushed for over 100 yards for the fourth consecutive game and No. 20 Jackson State football won its sixth straight game with a 51-14 victory over Mississippi Valley State in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action on Saturday.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Mulligan reached the century mark for the fourth time in as many games with a season-high 187 yards on 18 carries before being lifted in the fourth quarter. Jacobian Morgan and Travis Terrell Jr. combined for 131 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers who finished the night with 368 yards rushing.

Morgan also finished 10-of-23 for 76 yards and a touchdown on the night for Jackson State, part of 473 total offensive yards in the win. Isaiah Spencer led the way with four receptions for 30 yards, while Jameel Gardner Jr. finished with three receptions for 26 yards.

Defensively, Jackson State football shut out an opponent in the second half for the fourth consecutive game and forced a pair of turnovers – interceptions by Day Day Bright and Robert McDaniel (to end the game). John Brown Jr. led the way with five tackles, while Jeremiah Williams and McDaniel each added four while holding the Delta Devils to 190 yards of total offense.

Gerardo Baeza finished the night perfect in field goals (3-for-3) and extra points (3-for-3).

How It Happened

1st Quarter (11:06) – Baeza 23-yard field goal, JSU 3-0.

1st Quarter (5:36) – Baeza 26-yard field goal, JSU 6-0.

1st Quarter (1:17) – Jakobe Thomas 12-yd reception from Ty’Jarian Williams (Jovisic kick), MVSU 7-6.

2nd Quarter (14:45) – Baeza 28-yd field goal, JSU 9-6.

2nd Quarter (11:08) – Williams 1-yd run (Jovisic kick), MVSU 14-9.

2nd Quarter (9:05) – Mulligan 1-yd run (Baeza kick), JSU 16-14.

2nd Quarter (0:28) – Morgan 8-yd run (Baeza kick), JSU 23-14.

3rd Quarter (12:50) – Terrell 24-yd run (Baeza kick), JSU 30-14.

3rd Quarter (0:58) – J’Naylon Dupree 3-yd pass from Morgan, JSU 37-14.

4th Quarter (13:49) – Terrell 33-yd run (Baeza kick), JSU 44-14.

4th Quarter (4:14) – Errick Simmons 29-yd pass from Zy McDonald (Leilani Armenta kick), Jackson State 51-14.

Up Next

The Tigers hit the road to face SWAC EAST foe Alabama State on Saturday, Nov. 16 with a 2 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+.