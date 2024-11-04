Morgan State and Norfolk battle in 1 point overtime instant classic

Watch highlights from an HBCU football instant overtime classic between Morgan State and Norfolk State as both teams fight to stay in the hunt for a MEAC championship. Game recap courtesy of Morgan State Athletics.

BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 2, 2024) — The Morgan State defense and special teams unit overcame early issues with the offense and fought back from an early three touchdown deficit to overwhelm Norfolk State 38-37 in overtime to win their first MEAC game of the season.

Coming into this game, Morgan State was looking to snap a two-game skid and put themselves into the MEAC Championship race.

The Bears got into some trouble early. Three plays into the game, MSU quarterback Duce Taylor fumbled on a run up the middle. That turnover led to a 45-yard field goal by Brandon Willcox, giving the Spartans an early 3-0 lead with 11:32 left in the quarter.

Morgan (4-5, 1-1 MEAC) then went on a 12-play drive that ended inside the red zone. That resulted in a 35-yard field goal by freshman Sahr Gbundema that tied the game at three with 5:21 left.

Norfolk State (3-7, 1-2 MEAC) then scored twice in 16 seconds. The first was on a one-yard “tush push” of Jalen Daniels into the endzone with 12:52 remaining. Then another Morgan fumble by Taylor led to a 27-yard touchdown run by Daylan Long with 12:36 remaining. Norfolk State pulled ahead 17-3.

On the next Morgan possession, Taylor fumbled again inside Norfolk territory. Two plays later, a 23-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Jacquez Jones pushed the Spartans’ lead to 23-3. The extra point from Wilcox extended the Spartan advantage to 24-3 with 11:10 left in the first half.

Tahj Smith stepped onto the field to take over from Morgan on the next drive, injecting a sense of urgency into the Bears’ game plan. The play unfolded seamlessly as Smith engineered a 16-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a pitch to Collins, who powered his way through the defensive line, diving into the end zone from just a yard out. Following the touchdown, Gbundema lined up for the extra point, and as the ball sailed through the uprights, the Bears found themselves with a glimmer of hope, narrowing the Spartan lead to 24-10 with just 2:35 left to play in the first half.

The Bears used a trick play with the end round from Andre Crawley to Smith for a TD with 31 seconds left. The extra point was missed by Gbundema. Morgan trailed with a score of 24-16. That would be the halftime score.

Morgan’s special teams unit stepped up huge for the Bears in the second half. The Bears started the second half when Myles Miree scored on a one-yard plunge with 1:45 left. The two-point conversion pass was no good. The Bears pushed to within 24-22.

In a thrilling turn of events during the closely contested game, Bryan Stukes came up big for Morgan as he lunged to block a crucial 34-yard field goal attempt. Jadon Carter scooped up the ball from the turf and raced 66 yards for a touchdown with 11:20 left, placing Morgan firmly in the lead with a score of 28-24.

Norfolk fought back with a 9-yard pass from Daniels to Elyja Mitchell with 7:46 left in regulation to give the Spartans the lead back. The extra point was good, making it 31-28 in favor of the Spartans.

What could’ve been a punt return for a touchdown from Malique Leatherbury with 3:38 left was waived off due to a running into the kicker penalty. A few plays later, Smith fumbled on a fourth down play with 2:15 left, which was recovered by the Spartans’ AJ Richardson.

With the stakes high and the scoreboard tightly contested, the Bears faced a crucial test after conceding a turnover. Instead of allowing the mistake to dictate the outcome, the defense rallied together, even though the Bears had to go through all three of their timeouts to help keep time on the clock.

Morgan was down to their last possession at their own 20 with 1:45 left in regulation. They drove 49 yards in 11 plays. It led to Gbundema converting a 47-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in regulation to help force overtime at Hughes Stadium.

Morgan head coach Damon Wilson’s praise for kicker Sahr Gbundema underscores the significance of seizing opportunities.



“Sahr has never kicked in college before,” Morgan head coach Damon Wilson said about Gbundema. “Our kicker went down in walkthrough practice and he showed up. He took advantage.”



“This is the point where you say when preparation meets opportunity, it equals success,” added Wilson. “That’s what he did today. He is always the first on the field to practice and the last one to leave. He’s been preparing for this opportunity and he gave us a chance to win.”

In a thrilling turn of events during the first play of overtime, Smith showcased his pinpoint accuracy and poise under pressure. He found an open Jaden Coffen streaking down the field, delivering a crisp 25-yard touchdown pass that ignited the crowd.

Then on the defense, Elijah Williams sacked Daniels in overtime, which gives him 29 in his career. This broke the Morgan record held previously by Christopher Robinson, who compiled 28.5 sacks. Despite what happened, the Spartans found the endzone when X’Zavion Evans ran it in from three yards out on a direct snap to pull within 38-37.

With the clock ticking down and the stakes higher than ever, the decision was made to risk it all and go for a two-point conversion instead of settling for a tie. The pass from Daniels into the corner of the endzone sailed over the outstretched hands of the receiver and sealed the Bears’ triumph.

Next week, the Bears take their show on the road for the last time in the MEAC regular season when they head to Dover to take on the Delaware State Hornets. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.