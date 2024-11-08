‘No Excuses,’ JCSU football falls in emotional Brick x Brick episode

After eight straight wins, JCSU football was facing the Fayetteville State Broncos, a team that has been to six straight CIAA championship games. With its undefeated streak on the line, watch the Golden Bulls battle the Broncos in an emotional CIAA football battle. Catch up on the latest episodes of our HBCU Hard Knocks docuseries, ‘Brick x Brick with JCSU football’ on hbcugameday.com, the Gameday app, and the HBCU Gameday YouTube channel. You can also watch episodes of Brick x Brick airing on Fox Soul on Sundays at 7 pm EST.

HBCU Gameday on Fox Soul

HBCU Gameday has extended its reach in the media landscape with a new agreement with Fox Soul. Beginning October 27, HBCU Gameday will broadcast a weekly sports show on the network every Sunday at 7 pm EST and 4 pm PST. The show is simply called HBCU Gameday.

For a majority of the episodes during the football season, HBCU Gameday will feature segments from the Wali Pitt docuseries “Brick x Brick.” The series follows head coach Maurice Flowers as he leads Johnson C. Smith University into the championship picture in the CIAA. Through the season’s first seven games, JCSU sits at 7-0 with an unbeaten record.

The partnership with Fox Soul will allow HBCU Gameday to reach many new viewers. Fox Soul is available on Roku, YouTube, YouTube TV, Vizio, LG, Tubi, Xumo, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Plex, Apple TV, Fire TV, Amazon News, Fox Local and Samsung TV Plus.

Brick x Brick Docuseries with JCSU Football

The Charlotte, North Carolina HBCU is amid a football resurgence, and our cameras have captured the turnaround at Johnson C. Smith under head coach Maurice Flowers since his first win in 2022. Season 1 of Brick x Brick showed the Golden Bulls increase their win total from two to seven games, the most in over a decade. Season 2 is unfolding to reveal the Golden Bulls as a CIAA championship contender, as they continue to make history in Charlotte, NC.