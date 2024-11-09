HBCU rivals to get do-over in title game

In a high-stakes matchup at Rogers Stadium, Virginia State pulled off a 35-28 victory over Virginia Union, igniting excitement for an upcoming HBCU rivalry rematch in the CIAA Championship.

Virginia State’s win was as thrilling as it was essential; their championship hopes depended on Johnson C. Smith’s unexpected 15-10 loss to Livingstone College in the longest HBCU football rivalry, which allowed them to advance to the CIAA title game. Meanwhile, Virginia Union had already punched its ticket with a resounding 91-0 win over Bluefield State the week prior, setting the stage for a potential showdown.

Virginia State struck first when Romelo Williams connected with Tayshaun Porter for a 38-yard touchdown, setting the tone for an aggressive offensive showing. Despite Virginia Union responding with a field goal and a 15-yard touchdown pass from Mark Wright to Reginald Vick Jr., Virginia State continued to surge. Williams showcased his versatility, rushing for a 1-yard touchdown just before halftime, bringing the score to 21-13. In the third quarter, Virginia Union’s Jada Byers made a statement with a powerful 2-yard touchdown run, leveling the score at 21-21 and adding intensity to the rivalry clash.

But Virginia State’s offense didn’t falter. Williams’ deep pass to Malik Hunter for a 91-yard touchdown electrified the crowd and put the Trojans back in control. Shortly afterward, a 23-yard rushing touchdown by Jimmyll Williams extended their lead to 35-21, and Virginia State’s defense held strong against Virginia Union’s final attempts. Though Virginia Union narrowed the gap with a fourth-quarter touchdown, they couldn’t overcome a late interception that sealed Virginia State’s hard-fought victory.

The win marked a thrilling chapter in their rivalry, with both teams now readying for a climactic rematch in the CIAA Championship on November 17 in Salem, Virginia, where pride, history, and the championship title will be on the line for the two Virginia HBCU programs.