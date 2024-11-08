3rd Annual HBCU Live Xperience Basketball Classic set in Texas

Austin, TX – Huston-Tillotson University’s men’s and women’s basketball programs are set to compete in the 3rd Annual HBCU Live Xperience Basketball Classic on November 8th and 9th, 2024, at the Austin Convention Center. This year’s event will feature The Conference Challenge, pitting teams from the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) against teams from the newly named HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC). Representing the RRAC will be Huston-Tillotson University’s men’s and women’s teams, Jarvis Christian University’s men’s team, and Paul Quinn College’s men’s team. Competing for the HBCUAC will be Wiley University’s men’s and women’s teams, along with Philander Smith’s men’s team. Huston-Tillotson will proudly represent Austin in the men’s and women’s matchups.

Battle of The Border

In addition to The Conference Challenge, the Classic will host the Battle of the Border, which will showcase the Texas vs. Oklahoma rivalry as Langston University takes on Paul Quinn College. The event is capped off with a College and Career Fair, bringing community engagement alongside elite-level basketball. HBCU+, the leading platform for HBCU sports and culture, will be broadcasting the event live, giving fans nationwide access to all the excitement.

First-Year Head Coach John A. Smith of Huston-Tillotson University stated, “It is such an honor to have our Huston-Tillotson young men participate in this basketball event featuring Historically Black Colleges and Universities with such prestigious tradition on and off the court. Having the HBCU Classic at the Austin Convention Center downtown is a win for fans, providing a centrally located venue that will draw more of a crowd for the student-athletes to perform. We are looking forward to giving our best effort and implementing a playing style to make our alumni and supporters proud as we build foundational blocks in my first year here at HT.”

Huston-Tillotson Women’s Head Coach Kendall DuCree added, “It’s exciting and an honor to participate in this HBCU Classic. We are not only representing our families and Huston-Tillotson but also the city of Austin. We are looking forward to a great time and experience.”

Mario Davis, Special Initiatives Manager at the Austin Area Urban League, added, “We are thrilled to showcase the Huston-Tillotson Rams on such a prominent stage. This event is about more than basketball – it’s about community, tradition, and empowering our student-athletes both on and off the court. With HBCU+ as our broadcast partner, we’re excited to bring this celebration of HBCU sports to a national audience.”

The HBCU Live Xperience Basketball Classic offers a unique opportunity for the Austin community to come together, celebrating the rich heritage and athletic excellence of HBCUs, while enjoying a dynamic weekend of basketball.

About the Austin Area Urban League?

Founded in 1977, the Austin Area Urban League is a nonprofit organization aimed at enriching the lives of citizens within the greater Central Texas Region. The Austin Area Urban League is one of more than 90 affiliates of the National Urban League providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of thousands in the Central Texas region. Aligning with the Empowerment pillars of the National Urban League, the Austin Area Urban League seeks to meet the needs of underserved populations in the Austin and Central Texas region by focusing on programming and services in the areas of Education and Youth Development, Workforce and Career Development, Health and Wellness, Housing and Community Development, and Justice and Advocacy.? ?

To learn more about the Austin Urban League and how you can support their programming, visit www.aaul.org.?