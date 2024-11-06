NCAA playoff bid, homecoming win on line for WSSU

Winston-Salem State University’s (WSSU) football team may be out of the CIAA championship race, but there’s still plenty — including a potential NCAA playoff spot on the line —as they prepare to face Fayetteville State University (FSU) during homecoming. The Rams are focused on securing a winning season, a potential NCAA playoff spot, and sending off their seniors with a victory in what could be their last game at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Robert Massey shared the team’s commitment,

“We have to take care of our business…the next team is Fayetteville State University. They’re coming in for our homecoming.”

He emphasized the significance of the occasion, noting, “This class here has a chance to win…two or three homecomings…We want to send this new class out on the right note.”

A win would not only cap the seniors’ careers with a memorable homecoming victory but also keep WSSU’s NCAA Division II playoff hopes alive. WSSU (6-3, 6-2 in Division II play) was one of three CIAA teams ranked in the recent regional rankings.

“Currently, we are in seventh place in the regional rankings. If we win…we at least hold that spot and have the opportunity — possibly — to play an additional game for these seniors.”

For many players, the rivalry with FSU adds an extra layer of motivation. WSSU leads the all-time series 50-18-3, but Fayetteville State has won five of the last six meetings, including four in a row. It will also be riding high after a 27-0 loss over a previously undefeated Johnson C. Smith team.

WSSU players celebrate a big play against Ohio Dominican. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

“With this being our last game, and against a cross-town rival…it’s the perfect opportunity to go out with a bang on homecoming and beat FSU,” said senior defensive back Justin Fleming. Center Darius McDuffie echoed the sentiment. “We haven’t beaten them yet, but what’s a better way to beat ’em than on homecoming?”

The Rams are also mindful of the significance for their fans and alumni, who come out in full force for homecoming. “Everybody’s coming to see you play,” Massey reminded the players. “Your homecoming is going to happen after the game is over, and we’re going to win the game.”

Reflecting on what this season and game mean for the seniors, Massey got emotional.



“These guys made a commitment to themselves, to WSSU…and I just happened to be a part of it…They stayed the course. And that’s a testament to the university as a good place to be.” He emphasized how these players have set the standard for future Rams: “They were committed to winning. They were committed to improving their legacy here as a WSSU grad.”

WSSU is 6-2 against Division II teams, with wins over Virginia State and Shaw (both of whom have won six games) and a Livingstone team that will finish no worse than 5-5. But even a win might not be enough to get it into the postseason.

Either way, with NCAA playoff hopes and homecoming pride at stake, the Rams are determined to end their season on a high note.

“We refuse to lose homecoming this year,” linebacker Jashahn Rankin declared.