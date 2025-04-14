FAMU talks Coachella and Travis Scott

Indio, CA — Florida A&M University’s incomparable Marching 100 stormed the Coachella stage alongside hip-hop titan Travis Scott in a seismic performance that blended the raw energy of HBCU band culture with the arena-level spectacle of modern rap. Think Astroworld meets the halftime show at the Orange Blossom Classic – or something like that.

In the desert moonlight, against a backdrop of fireballs, smoke plumes, and pyrotechnics, Scott recited the lyrics to his smash “Goosebumps” before pausing to introduce FAMU’s Marching 100 as the “greatest band” to a screaming audience of tens of thousands.

From the shadows, they emerged cloaked in desert-drab uniforms with a smooth yet military-like cadence in sync with the music; the Marching 100 didn’t just walk onto the stage—they took the stage. Horns blasted, and their fierce arrangement of Scott’s “4×4” helped turn the Indio sands into a pulsing mosh pit. It was a statement. The Marching 100 was not the status quo.

“This moment was bigger than a stage—it was a cultural crossroads,” said Shelby Chipman, Ph.D., director of the Marching 100. “We brought our signature style and precision to one of the biggest musical stages on earth, and we certainly appreciate Tavis Scott and the production team for this opportunity.”

The road to Coachella started in February when Scott tossed a challenge to the universe via X (formerly Twitter): any HBCU band bold enough to take on his brass-heavy anthem “4×4” could earn a spot at Coachella—and possibly more. Florida A&M didn’t blink. They seized the moment and, on Feb.15, posted their version to Instagram. Their clip exploded—6,500+ likes, 5,000 shares, and over 570 comments. La Flame himself told the band members how much he enjoyed their content.

By March, it was official: 26 students from FAMU’s Marching 100 were headed West.

For a band with an impressive musical resume that includes the Super Bowl, Grammy’s, Michael Jackson, Jamie Foxx, and a global flex at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion Show in Paris – Coachella was uncharted territory. They were standing beneath the lights of one of the world’s most iconic music festivals, where mega-stars Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monet, and Travis Barker were in attendance.

But sophomore sousaphone player Kimoni Coleman Bryant didn’t flinch. “It was unreal. When we came out on stage, everything went blank. I was just like, ‘Wow, I’m here.’ No mistakes, no nerves, no nothing, just perform,” he said.

The Pompano Beach native shared that his confidence received an extra boost from Scott—who didn’t just co-sign the Marching 100 but poured into them during back-to-back grind sessions: two days in Phoenix and one day in California.

“He just wanted us to be great. He wanted us to believe in ourselves. He really, really believed in us, and he really let us know that he believed in us. And that’s one thing I will always appreciate about Travis Scott,” said Coleman Bryant, an aspiring professional musician who wants to travel the world like the artists at Coachella.

Scott, in full rager mode, delivered hits like “F!EN” and “Skyfall” from a rotating circular platform in the middle of the crowd. The Marching 100 matched his signature chaotic style, making it known that they could perform with any artist in any arena on any day. Their sound was rebellious and majestic, steeped in decades of tradition but boldly fresh.

“These young men and women of the Marching 100 didn’t just represent FAMU—they carried the legacy of every HBCU with them; every dream, every sacrifice, and every ounce of excellence we instill on the highest of seven hills,” said Interim President Timothy Beard, Ph.D. “Moments like this remind me why we do this work. I am incredibly proud of their performance and even more so of the way they represented our band program, their families and Rattler nation.”

For Coleman Bryant, this was more than a performance. It was a reward for fulfilling a childhood goal he set for himself.

“This is a big blessing. I’ve been waiting my whole life to be a part of the Marching 100. I love this band. I’m in love with this band and want to continue to see where this thing is going. I’m very excited about the future of our program and this band,” he said.

And “this band” brought their excitement to the hour-long set that saw Scott joined by industry heavy-weights Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti and even members of Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom for a genre-blending blast.

“I just want to thank all the Rattler supporters who have been out there on social media giving kudos to our students. The band serves as an ambassador for the university and the students put it all on the line—bringing character, musicianship, and our signature sound,” said Chipman. “We look forward to similar opportunities to represent HBCU excellence on mainstages throughout the globe.”

For a festival that prides itself on pushing boundaries, FAMU’s performance didn’t just raise the bar—it rewrote it. Stay tuned for the next chapter as the Marching 100 returns to the desert with Scott at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 19, striking the Coachella stage at 11:40 p.m. PST / 2:40 a.m. EST.