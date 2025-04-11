HBCU flip gives Grambling State basketball coach fresh start

Grambling, LA — Patrick Crarey II is ready for the second chapter of his HBCU experience as he begins laying a fresh foundation at Grambling State University. The veteran coach, known for his program-building success at Florida A&M and the NAIA level, was officially introduced as the new head coach of Grambling State men’s basketball, taking over a respected program with lofty expectations.

“This is indeed a proud day for Grambling State University and an exciting new chapter for our men’s basketball program,” Grambling State AD Dr. Trayvean Scott said at the Friday morning press conference.



Crarey is no stranger to the HBCU landscape. After guiding FAMU to its most wins since 2008 and a postseason berth for the first time since 2019, he has now been entrusted with continuing Grambling’s proud basketball legacy. The new Tigers head coach made it clear: he’s here to build a winner.

“As a builder, I lay the foundation, the new one myself,” Crarey said. “I’m about relationships, then championships… to enhance the brand of Grambling and to win at the highest levels.”

Crarey acknowledged the work of his predecessor, Donte’ Jackson, who led Grambling to multiple SWAC championships.

“Much respect to my brother, Donte Jackson, aka Tae Jack,” Crarey said. “He built this program with his bare hands. I will continue the tradition on the foundation of his success.”

Former FAMU head basketball coach Patrick Crarey.

Crarey gave special thanks to Florida A&M for his opportunity at the Division I level. “A special thank you to President Beard and Robinson at Florida A&M for giving me the opportunity to be a Division I head coach. To Angela Suggs, who I adore — thank you. From day one to the end, you worked for me and I’ll forever be grateful.”

He also acknowledged the support of former FAMU athletic director and current Virginia State AD, Tiffani-Dawn Sykes. “To Gram Fam, Tiffany Dawn Sykes — clap for her. What’s understood doesn’t need to be said. You believed before anyone. And I’ll always love you for it.”

Looking forward, Crarey offered a vision rooted in both competitive excellence and cultural pride.

“This move was about winning within an organization that believed in my capabilities from day one,” he said. “Today starts our new journey together… What you believe about yourself, others will believe about you too.”

“It’s time to let everyone know the Tigers are here.”