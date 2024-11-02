JCSU undefeated season ends at the hands of Fayetteville State

CHARLOTTE, NC – On a crisp Saturday afternoon, the Fayetteville State Broncos took to the field with determination and grit, ready to face the undefeated Johnson C. Smith (JCSU) Golden Bulls. The Broncos, sitting at 4-4 for the season and 3-3 in CIAA play, knew they had a tough challenge ahead. But what unfolded was a masterclass in defensive football, as Fayetteville State shut out the Golden Bulls 27-0, handing them their first loss of the season.



“Total team effort today,” jeered Head Coach Richard Hayes. “Offensively, we had a game plan and wanted to come out and attack them. Joe did a pretty good job managing the offense today. Defensively, I feel like we stuffed them. Those guys played really hard, and I am really proud of their effort of our defense. We held them under 200 yards and no points on the board for the No. 16 ranked team in the country. We aren’t done yet!”

From the first whistle, it was clear that Fayetteville State’s defense was in top form. The Broncos held JCSU to a mere 192 total yards, a testament to their relentless pressure and strategic prowess. Joe Owens , Jr., the Broncos’ quarterback, led the charge on offense. He threw for 233 yards, connecting for one touchdown and suffering one interception. Owens also showcased his versatility by adding 45 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Derrick Alston, Jr. bolstered the rushing attack, gaining 39 yards and scoring a touchdown, while Kameron King was a reliable target in the air, pulling in five catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. But it was the defense that truly shone. Julius Cobbs made a standout play with an interception returned for a touchdown, while Solomon Barnes and Kaydin Thomas added crucial tackles and a sack to stifle the Golden Bulls’ offense.

The game began with a tense first quarter, but it was Fayetteville State who struck first. With 11:08 left in the second quarter, the Broncos broke the deadlock, taking a 7-0 lead. They didn’t stop there. Another score before halftime extended their lead to 14-0, putting the pressure squarely on JCSU.

As the third quarter wound down, Fayetteville State continued to dominate. With just 1:24 left in the quarter, they scored again, making it 21-0. The Broncos weren’t finished yet. They added another touchdown, sealing a commanding 27-0 lead. JCSU could not mount a comeback and were left scoreless as the final whistle blew.

The game was a showcase of Fayetteville State’s strengths. They out-gained JCSU 353-192, including a 120-30 advantage on the ground. The Broncos won the turnover battle 2-1, converting those turnovers into 13 points. They were efficient on third downs, converting 50% of their attempts, and perfect on fourth down.

Fayetteville State’s defense was impenetrable, allowing zero points in two Johnson C. Smith trips to the red zone and forcing one red zone turnover. They didn’t allow a single sack and managed two touchdown-scoring drives of 90 or more yards, the longest spanning 100 yards. The Broncos also controlled the time of possession, holding the ball for 35:34 compared to the Golden Bulls’ 24:26.

Owens’ performance was particularly noteworthy, completing 75% of his passes (24-for-32) and averaging 7.3 yards per attempt. On the other side, Darius Ocean led the Golden Bulls’ passing attack, completing 15 of his 35 attempts for 162 yards but was intercepted twice. Brevin Caldwell was Johnson C. Smith’s leading receiver with 75 yards.

The fans were ecstatic. One tweeted, “What a game! Our defense was unstoppable today. Proud to be a Bronco!” Another shared, “ Joe Owens , Jr. was on fire! Great win for Fayetteville State!” The excitement was palpable as fans celebrated the Broncos’ dominant victory and the end of Johnson C. Smith’s undefeated streak.

With this victory, the Broncos set their sights on their final regular season game against Winston-Salem State Rams in Winston-Salem, NC. The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 9th, with a kick-off at 1:00 PM. The Broncos hope to carry this momentum forward and finish the season strong.