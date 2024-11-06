SIAC details 5 team pathway to championship game

ATLANTA — Entering week ten of the football season, there is a lot left to be determined about who will compete in the 2024 SIAC Football Championship presented by Cricket. Matchups, contenders, pathways and possible outcomes are detailed below.



WEEK 10 SIAC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

(5) Tuskegee vs. (1) Miles (4) Albany State vs. (2) Fort Valley State (11) Morehouse vs. (3) Clark Atlanta (10) Edward Waters vs. (12) Allen (8) Benedict vs. (6) Savannah State (13) Central State vs. (7) Kentucky State

MILES COLLEGE

Miles (7-2, 7-0 SIAC) secured the No. 1 seed with its win over Morehouse last week. The game against Tuskegee will not affect Miles’ position in the standings.

Miles holds the common opponent tiebreaker over Fort Valley State after defeating Clark Atlanta in week 7. Clark Atlanta defeated Fort Valley State in the season opener.

FORT VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY

Fort Valley State (6-3, 6-1 SIAC) controls its own destiny in week 10. The Wildcats will be the No. 2 seed if they defeat Albany State. Fort Valley State will be eliminated from contention with a loss because Albany State will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.



CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY

Clark Atlanta (6-2-1, 5-2 SIAC) will need to win against Morehouse and Fort Valley State lose for an SIAC Football Championship berth.

The scenario will leave Clark Atlanta, Fort Valley State and Albany State with 6-2 SIAC records.

Clark Atlanta holds the head-to-head over Fort Valley State.

Clark Atlanta will have a higher combined SIAC opponent win percentage than Albany State.

ALBANY STATE UNIVERSITY

Albany State (5-4, 5-2 SIAC) will need to win against Fort Valley State, a Tuskegee loss and a Clark Atlanta loss.



The Golden Rams will also have the potential to play in the championship if they win against Fort Valley State, Clark Atlanta loses, Tuskegee wins and Allen wins.

This scenario will create a combined SIAC opponent win percentage tie with Tuskegee.

The team ranked highest in the regional rankings will receive the No. 2 seed spot.

If neither team is ranked in the region, a draw by lot will occur.

TUSKEGEE UNIVERSITY

Tuskegee (5-4, 5-2 SIAC) will need to win against Miles, a Fort Valley State loss, a Clark Atlanta loss and an Allen loss.

In this scenario, Tuskegee will have the higher combined SIAC opponent win percentage over Albany State.

If Tuskegee beats Miles, Fort Valley State loses, Clark Atlanta loses and Edward Waters loses, the Golden Bears will also have the potential to play in the championship.

This scenario will create a combined SIAC opponent win percentage tie with Albany State.

The team ranked highest in the regional rankings will receive the No. 2 seed spot.

If neither team is ranked in the region, a draw by lot will occur.

SIAC FOOTBALL STANDINGS

**As of 11/3/24

SEED TEAM SIAC OVERALL 1 Miles 7-0 7-2 2 Fort Valley State 6-1 6-3 3 Clark Atlanta 5-2 6-2-1 4 Albany State 5-2 5-4 5 Tuskegee 5-2 5-4 6 Savannah State 4-3 5-4 7 Kentucky State 3-4 3-6 8 Benedict 3-4 3-6 9 Lane 3-5 3-6 10 Edward Waters 2-5 1-7 11 Morehouse 1-6 1-8 12 Allen 1-6 2-7 13 Central State 1-6 1-8

Savannah State, Kentucky State, Benedict, Lane, Edward Waters, Morehouse, Allen, and Central State have all been eliminated from championship contention.