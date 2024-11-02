HBCU football squad puts up 91 points in shutout

Virginia Union University (VUU), an HBCU football powerhouse, dominated Bluefield State University on Saturday with a historic 91-0 victory in Richmond. This HBCU matchup highlighted VUU’s explosive offense and impenetrable defense, overwhelming Bluefield State from start to finish.

VUU was held to just seven points in the first quarter before the offensive flood started.

Quarterback Mark Wright was instrumental, completing 11 of 15 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns. His accuracy and deep passing threat dismantled Bluefield State’s secondary, highlighted by a stunning 90-yard touchdown pass to Reginald Vick, Jr., one of the standout receivers in this HBCU contest. Vick, Jr. alone hauled in six receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his exceptional speed and playmaking ability.

On the ground, VUU’s rushing attack was equally effective. Running back Jada Byers led the way with 95 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, helping VUU control the pace and wear down Bluefield State’s defense. The balanced attack saw contributions from multiple backs, with Jerome Jones and J.R. Alverez, Jr. also finding the end zone.

VUU’s defense was a dominant force, holding Bluefield State to only 149 total yards and forcing four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. The defense not only shut out Bluefield State but also scored multiple times, turning this HBCU game into a one-sided affair.

With this 91-0 victory, Virginia Union has further solidified its status as an elite HBCU football program, leaving fans excited for what’s to come. This win stands as a testament to the depth and talent of HBCU athletes and the competitive spirit of HBCU football.



VUU now improves to 7-2, 6-0 in CIAA play. It will take on rival Virginia State next Saturday with a berth in the CIAA title game on the line.