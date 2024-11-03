HBCU football: Virginia State sets up title shot with blowout

HBCU Virginia State University (VSU) displayed their prowess in a dominating 55-0 victory over Lincoln University (PA) at LU Football Stadium.

VSU took control early, scoring four touchdowns in the first quarter alone, setting the tone for a game that would cement their position in HBCU football. Romelo Williams led VSU’s offense, contributing two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, while their defense kept Lincoln scoreless throughout the game. This decisive win underscored VSU’s strength and depth as an HBCU program, with contributions across offense, defense, and special teams.

By halftime, VSU had amassed a 41-0 lead, showcasing why they are a force within HBCU athletics. Lincoln struggled to mount any substantial offensive drives, managing only 20 passing yards and 32 rushing yards for the entire game. Meanwhile, VSU recorded 397 total offensive yards, with standout performances from players like Marquis Smith and Kevin Gayles, each securing receiving touchdowns. The game highlighted VSU’s defensive tenacity, especially through KJ McNeil, who scored on a fumble recovery in the first quarter, further extending VSU’s lead.

VSU’s victory over Lincoln not only reflects the school’s commitment to excellence in HBCU sports but also sets up an exciting showdown.

With this win, Virginia State University (6-3, 5-1 CIAA) will host Virginia Union University on Saturday, Nov. 9. The stakes are high, as both HBCUs will compete for a chance to advance to the CIAA championship game. This upcoming matchup promises to be a thrilling contest between two historic rival programs, with a championship bid on the line.