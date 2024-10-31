NAIA HBCU upsets Division 1 squad in road exhibition

Courtesy of Talladega Athletics

LORMAN, Miss. – The Talladega College men’s basketball team, an HBCU in the NAIA division, has defeated Alcorn State University, a D1 HBCU in the SWAC, 68-67 in an exhibition game tonight in the closing seconds. The Tornadoes placed three players in double figures in scoring which helped them rally in the second half.

Talladega jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the first half before the Braves hit their first field goal of the game when it came off a three at 14:07 to make it a seven-point game. The Tornadoes responded when Lamont Sams hit a three with just over 13 and a half minutes remaining. With just over 10 minutes left in the half, Talladega used a 9-5 run to push its lead to 20-9, but the Braves chipped away cut the lead to single digits, and trailed, 22-13. Both teams traded points for almost seven minutes with the Tornadoes clinging to a one-point lead at 32-31 with 1:43 left. Alcorn State used a 5-2 run to take a 36-34 lead going into the locker room.

Coming out of the half, the Braves hit a three in less than 30 seconds to go up 39-34, but Arthur Williams answered with a jumper to cut the lead to three for Talladega College. Each team traded baskets for much of the second half with the Braves in front 47-46 with 14:00 left, but Michael Kinnard’s three at 12:56 put the Tornadoes back in front, 49-47. Alcorn State tied things up at 49 off a dunk and then took the lead off a jumper at 11:04. Talladega answered when Shaun Walker tied things at 51 and Jordan Brewer put the team in front 52-51 off a foul shot. The Braves used a 9-0 run to reclaim the lead and go up 60-52 with exactly seven minutes left in the game. Talladega climbed back into it to find themselves tied at 66 with under 10 seconds left. Down 67-66 with seconds left, Tre Simmons hit back-to-back foul shots for the Tornadoes to give them the win with no time remaining on the clock.

Sams paced all Talladega players with 13 points while going 5-of-8 from the floor and 3-of-4 for three-point range. Teammates Brewer and Kinnard each finished with 11 points. Kinnard also went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Walker led the Tornadoes on the glass as he grabbed 10 boards with seven of them coming on the defensive side.

Wilfred Campbell finished a team-high seven assists while tallying six points.

Talladega men’s basketball kicks off its conference season at home this Saturday at 2 pm against fellow NAIA HBCU Southern University at New Orleans.