ESPN Band of The Year: Oct. HBCU Division I Rankings

The latest 2024 ESPN Band of the Year October rankings are in, and North Carolina A&T University remains firmly in the lead as the top band amongst HBCU bands. With a total score of 330 points, North Carolina A&T has dominated across multiple categories, showcasing the consistency and excellence that secured them last year’s title. As the season progresses, HBCU bands from across Division I are pushing hard, but North Carolina A&T’s momentum continues to keep it on top.

HBCU Division I Top 15 Bands for October

North Carolina A&T University – 330 points Florida A&M University – 317 points Jackson State University – 314 points Bethune Cookman University – 307.5 points Norfolk State University – 306 points Southern University – 305 points Tennessee State University – 304 points Alabama A&M University – 300.5 points Alabama State University – 290.5 points Grambling State University – 286.5 points Texas Southern University – 285.5 points Prairie View A&M University – 282.5 points Alcorn State University – 277.5 points Hampton University – 260.6 points Mississippi Valley State University – 253 points

The competition continues to heat up with Florida A&M University securing second place at 317 points, followed closely by Jackson State University with 314 points. These top three bands are setting the standard for the season, and as we move closer to the Cricket Celebration Bowl in December, all eyes will be on who can challenge North Carolina A&T for the ultimate crown.

Highlights Across Categories

North Carolina A&T University has maintained its superiority by leading in several categories:

Percussion: Ranked #1, North Carolina A&T showcases its rhythmic excellence, setting the beat for the season.

Ranked #1, North Carolina A&T showcases its rhythmic excellence, setting the beat for the season. Drill and Design: Another #1 ranking, as A&T continues to impress with precision and creative formations.

Another #1 ranking, as A&T continues to impress with precision and creative formations. Auxiliaries: With a top spot in this category, A&T proves its all-around talent and versatility.

Florida A&M Marching 100 is making a push toward Atlanta. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Florida A&M University shines in the Drum Major and Musicality categories, taking the lead in both. FAMU’s renowned musicianship and charismatic drum majors have earned them high scores, reinforcing their position near the top.

Jackson State University claims a strong second in drill and design, showcasing its creative routines and formations, and it holds third in musicality, bringing energy and soul to its performances.

Category Leaders for October

Drum Major : Florida A&M University tops this category, with Jackson State and North Carolina A&T following close behind.

: Florida A&M University tops this category, with Jackson State and North Carolina A&T following close behind. Percussion : North Carolina A&T takes the lead, with Alcorn State and Norfolk State rounding out the top three.

: North Carolina A&T takes the lead, with Alcorn State and Norfolk State rounding out the top three. Musicality : Florida A&M holds first place, while North Carolina A&T and Alabama A&M take second and third respectively.

: Florida A&M holds first place, while North Carolina A&T and Alabama A&M take second and third respectively. Drill and Design : North Carolina A&T again takes the top spot, demonstrating intricate formations and synchronization, followed by Jackson State and Florida A&M.

: North Carolina A&T again takes the top spot, demonstrating intricate formations and synchronization, followed by Jackson State and Florida A&M. Dance: Alabama State leads the dance category, followed by North Carolina A&T and Prairie View A&M.

New Contenders on the Rise

Tennessee State University and Alabama A&M University have made notable climbs in the rankings. Tennessee State holds strong in the Musicality and Auxiliaries categories, ranked sixth and third, respectively, while Alabama A&M impresses in Percussion and Musicality, securing top-five positions.

Go to Page Two to learn more about the judging process and the adjudicators.