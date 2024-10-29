HBCU Football: North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State

Thursday night’s MEAC showdown between North Carolina Central and South Carolina State is shaping up to be a game with high stakes for these two HBCU powerhouses. The North Carolina Central Eagles come into the game with big expectations, having been picked to win the MEAC and led by their seasoned head coach, Trey Oliver, who already boasts a Celebration Bowl victory. Meanwhile, SCSU is ready to shake things up under new head coach Chennis Berry. Berry brings fresh energy after his historic run with Benedict College in Division II, and the Bulldogs are looking to prove themselves as serious contenders.

The game’s significance runs deep for both teams. For North Carolina Central, a win would underscore their status as the MEAC’s top team, setting them up for a strong postseason push. For South Carolina State, this is a chance to play spoiler and disrupt the Eagles’ title dreams. With both HBCU fanbases rallying behind their teams, this game could shift the season narrative and heat up the conference race.

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State 2023 (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

What North Carolina Central Needs to Do to Win:

Walker Harris Needs to Shine: Harris has been a force at quarterback, throwing 15 touchdowns and only four interceptions. His leadership under center has been instrumental for North Carolina Central, and against a tough South Carolina State secondary, Harris will need to stay sharp. He’ll look to connect with top receivers like Markell Quick and Joaquin Davis, who can exploit gaps and stretch the field. Keep Feeding J’Mari Taylor: Taylor, averaging over 98 yards per game, is the workhorse in the run game and a major asset in the red zone. Taylor’s ability to break tackles and find the end zone will be key to putting South Carolina State on their heels.

What South Carolina State Needs to Do to Win:

Protect Eric Phoenix: Phoenix has shown his passing power this season, throwing 14 touchdowns. However, North Carolina Central will be looking to pressure him. South Carolina State’s offensive line, which has allowed only 11 sacks, must be at their best to keep Phoenix upright and productive. Get Points Early and Control the Clock: If South Carolina State can get an early lead, they’ll have the chance to control the game’s tempo. The Bulldogs’ red-zone efficiency and reliance on big plays from receivers like Caden High will be essential.

As the Eagles aim to dominate and South Carolina State looks to play spoiler, this HBCU matchup promises intensity from the opening kickoff. For Walker Harris and the North Carolina Central offense, a victory solidifies their conference lead and strengthens their Celebration Bowl hopes, while South Carolina State would love nothing more than to rewrite the MEAC script.

It’s a battle of HBCU giants where every play counts, and every yard could mean the difference between victory and heartbreak.