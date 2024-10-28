Grambling State University head coach fined for criticizing refs

Grambling State University head coach Mickey Joseph said he’d be willing to pay a fine for criticizing officials and the SWAC is holding him to that.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has publicly reprimanded and levied a fine of $5,000 to Grambling State University head football coach Mickey Joseph for his comments related to officiating.

The comments were made during a weekly head coaches media session on Monday following Grambling State University’s football contest with Texas Southern University on Saturday, October 26.

When asked about his team’s 24-17 loss to Texas Southern University on Saturday, Joseph had this to say:



“I think it’s some bullshit calls…,” Joseph said on the Monday morning call.

Joseph went on to say that the officiating has been a consistent issue in his eyes, and that he was ready to deal with the consequences — including a potential fine.

“I know they’re going to shoot me a fine — you know — got the money to pay it,” Joseph said matter-of-factly.

Joseph’s comments were made in violation of Section II, Article 12, Item I (Causes for Imposition of a Penalty) of the SWAC Constitution, Bylaws, and Sports Regulations, according to the SWAC’s statement on Monday afternoon.

Future violations of the Conference’s Code of Ethics will result in additional penalties for Joseph including an increased fine amount along with a one-game suspension for the Grambling State University head coach according to the conference.