HBCU coach calls out officials for ‘bulls–t calls’

HBCU football has had its share of criticisms in terms of referring, but Grambling State University head coach Mickey Joseph didn’t mince words about it on Monday.



During the weekly SWAC football coaches conference call, Joseph was blunt in his criticism of the officiating his team has received.

“I think it’s some bullshit calls…,” Joseph said on the Monday morning call.



Grambling State is coming off a 24-17 loss to Texas Southern University — its third loss in its last four games. Joseph is clearly frustrated, stating on the call that he was trying to keep his composure.

“So they can take it the way they want to take it. They can fine me, they can do what they want. It’s some bullshit calls,” Joseph said.



Joseph went on to say that the officiating has been a consistent issue in his eyes. And he’s ready to deal with the consequences — including a potential fine.

“I know they’re going to shoot me a fine — you know — got the money to pay it,” Joseph said matter-of-factly.



Joseph is currently 4-4 in his first season at the storied HBCU football program. He was hired to take over following the dismissal of Hue Jackson following the 2023 season. Prior to coming to Grambling State University he was interim head coach at Nebraska, and an assistant at LSU.