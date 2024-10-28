HBCU football: Three CIAA teams in playoff running

The recent release of the NCAA Division II Super Region Two rankings has provided an exciting moment for HBCU football, with three CIAA programs represented as well as one from the SIAC. These initial rankings, listed in alphabetical order, highlight Johnson C. Smith, Virginia Union, and Winston-Salem State among the top teams in the region, showcasing the strength and competitiveness of HBCU football this season.

Johnson C. Smith holds a perfect 8-0 record, reflecting its dominance in the CIAA and positioning it well for a playoff berth. Virginia Union, with a 6-1 record, continues to build on its recent success and has emerged as a top contender in the region. Winston-Salem State, at 6-2, rounds out the list of HBCUs, proving that they’re a team to watch in the playoff race. This inclusion of three HBCU programs signifies the strong presence and growing respect for CIAA football within Division II.

A fourth HBCU, Miles College, is the lone SIAC team on the initial list. It is 6-1 on the season.

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers soars in the air. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

The Division II playoff selection process involves regional rankings to ensure representation from different parts of the country. The top teams from each of the four super regions are selected to compete, with a committee assessing factors such as win-loss record, strength of schedule, and head-to-head competition. The final ranking, not alphabetical, will determine which teams secure a spot in the playoff bracket, making each remaining game crucial for these HBCUs.

For these HBCU programs, advancing to the NCAA playoffs is a prestigious opportunity to compete on a national level and elevate the profile of HBCU football. As the season progresses, all three CIAA teams will look to solidify their standing in the rankings, aiming to secure their places in the playoffs and proudly represent HBCU football on the national stage.