HBCU women’s hooper on national NCAA Watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Norfolk State graduate point guard Diamond Johnson landed on the 2025 NCAA Preseason Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Watchlist , announced by Naismith Starting Five on Monday afternoon, Johnson is the only HBCU women’s basketball player on this year’s list.



The Nancy Lieberman Award recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I basketball. To be considered for the award, candidates must exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking, and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Liberman when Norfolk State opens the 2024-25 season.

Johnson averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 steals, and 2.9 assists per game last season, earning MEAC Newcomer of the Year, MEAC First-Team, MEAC-Defensive, BOXTROW Impact Award, and BOXTROW HBCU All-America First team honors.



This is the fourth preseason honor Johnson has picked up this season (MEAC Preseason Player of the Year, All-MEAC First Team, and 2025 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Watchlist).

Johnson is one of two mid-major players named to the Nancy Liberman Point Guard of the Year Watchlist this season and the only selection from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).





Preseason Watchlist for 2025 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year

Player School Paige Bueckers UConn Te-Hina PaoPao South Carolina Olivia Miles Notre Dame Kiki Rice UCLA Serena Sundell Kansas State Georgia Amoore Kentucky Raven Johnson South Carolina Emily Ryan Iowa State Talia von Oelhoffen USC Rori Hamon Texas Hannah Hidalgo Notre Dame Jordan Harrison West Virginia Lucy Olsen Iowa Diamond Johnson Norfolk State Katie Dinnebier Drake Ines Viera Utah Charlisse Leger-Walker UCLA Makira Cook Illinois Deja Kelly Oregon Taina Mair Duke

How to vote

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds starting on Friday, November 1. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2025 Nancy Lieberman Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February, to just 5. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected. The Selection Committees for the Nancy Lieberman Award are composed of top women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.