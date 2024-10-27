HBCU Football: What We Learned After Week 1 of MEAC Play

The first week of HBCU football in the MEAC provided a clear look at team strengths, key players, and areas needing improvement. As the season unfolds, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State have emerged as top contenders, while other teams face challenges in offense and consistency. Here’s what we’ve learned about each team, the standout players making an impact, and their strengths and weaknesses.

North Carolina Central University (NCCU): The Class of the MEAC

Key Players: Walker Harris (QB), J’Mari Taylor (RB), Jaki Brevard (LB)

Strengths : Balanced, Adaptive Offense, Efficient Defense

: Balanced, Adaptive Offense, Efficient Defense Weaknesses: Depth in Secondary Pass Coverage

NCCU entered MEAC play as a preseason favorite, and its early performance has justified that ranking. Quarterback Walker Harris efficiently leads a balanced offense, skillfully blending passing with a strong ground game led by running back J’Mari Taylor, who is averaging close to 100 yards per game. On defense, linebacker Jaki Brevard anchors a disciplined unit that excels in third-down stops and red-zone play.

While NCCU’s defensive front is among the strongest in the MEAC, occasional lapses in secondary coverage could be tested by high-powered passing teams. Nonetheless, NCCU’s balanced and adaptable approach makes them the team to beat in the MEAC.

South Carolina State University (SCSU): The Primary Challenger

Key Players: Eric Phoenix (QB), Caden High (WR), Jayden Broughton (DL)

Strengths : Explosive Offense, Strong Run Defense

: Explosive Offense, Strong Run Defense Weaknesses: Vulnerabilities in Pass Defense

South Carolina State has emerged as the only real challenger to NCCU’s dominance. Quarterback Eric Phoenix is among the MEAC’s top quarterbacks, leading an offense with big-play potential, particularly with deep targets like wide receiver Caden High. SCSU’s passing game is explosive, creating consistent threats to score. Jayden Broughton, a dominant force on the defensive line, reinforces a strong run-stopping defense.

However, SCSU’s secondary has shown vulnerability, sometimes allowing big gains through the air. While their aggressive defensive approach creates turnovers, it can leave them exposed to strong passing attacks. For South Carolina State to compete at the top, tightening their pass defense will be essential.

Morgan State University: Defense Delivers, Offense Struggles

Key Players: Elijah Williams (DL), Arturo Mattocks (LB), Myles Miree (RB)

Strengths : Dominant Defense, Effective Pass Rush

: Dominant Defense, Effective Pass Rush Weaknesses: Limited Offensive Production

Morgan State’s defense, led by standout linemen Elijah Williams and linebacker Arturo Mattocks, has delivered on its preseason expectations, consistently generating pressure, tackles for loss, and quarterback sacks. Their defense has kept them competitive, making Morgan a tough opponent to score against.

However, its offense has struggled to produce points. Running back Myles Miree leads their conservative ground game, but limited passing success leaves them predictable. Morgan State’s success this season will hinge on whether they can generate more offensive yards to support their defense.

Howard University: Defensive Bright Spots, Inconsistent Quarterback Play

Key Players: Ja’Shawn Scroggins (QB), Kenny Gallop Jr. (S), Jarett Hunter (RB)

Strengths : Versatile Defense, Strong Pass Coverage

: Versatile Defense, Strong Pass Coverage Weaknesses: Inconsistent Quarterback Play, Offensive Efficiency

Howard came into the season with high expectations, but inconsistent quarterback play from Ja’Shawn Scroggins has hampered offensive success. Scroggins’ struggles with accuracy have stalled drives, despite solid ground support from running back Jarett Hunter. On defense, safety Kenny Gallop Jr. has been a consistent playmaker, leading a strong pass defense that generates turnovers.

While Howard’s defense is effective at limiting high-scoring opponents, the team’s success will depend on more reliable quarterback play. If Scroggins can improve his decision-making, Howard has the potential to challenge the MEAC’s top teams.

Delaware State University: Consistent but Limited

Key Players: Jaden Sutton (RB), Marqui Adams (QB), Kahleef Jimmison (LB)

Strengths : Steady Rushing Game, Disciplined Defense

: Steady Rushing Game, Disciplined Defense Weaknesses: Limited Passing Attack, Depth on Defense

Delaware State’s performance closely aligns with preseason expectations. Running back Jaden Sutton anchors a solid rushing game, while quarterback Marqui Adams provides steady, if not high-scoring, support. Linebacker Kahleef Jimmison leads a disciplined defense, but the team’s lack of depth in the secondary leaves them vulnerable against passing-focused teams.

For Delaware State to advance in the MEAC standings, they’ll need more offensive balance and defensive depth. Their strong running game has kept them competitive, but limited passing potential may hinder them against the conference’s top teams.

Norfolk State University: The Spoilers

Key Players: AJ Richardson (LB), Daylan Long (DB), Kevon King (RB)

Strengths : Effective Ground Game, Turnover Generation

: Effective Ground Game, Turnover Generation Weaknesses: Inconsistent Passing, Defensive Depth

Norfolk State has shown potential as a dark horse in the MEAC, with linebacker AJ Richardson and defensive back Daylan Long leading a turnover-generating defense. Running back Kevon King drives their offense with a solid ground game. However, their passing game lacks consistency, limiting their scoring potential, especially against well-rounded defenses.

Norfolk State could create surprises in the MEAC standings if it establish a more reliable passing game. If it continues improving, it could upset the top teams and play spoiler as the HBCU season progresses.

Week 1 Takeaways and MEAC Outlook

Top Teams and Key Differences: North Carolina Central and South Carolina State have set the standard in MEAC HBCU football. NCCU’s balanced offense and South Carolina State’s big-play passing game position them as frontrunners. Morgan State’s stout defense is keeping them competitive, though offensive limitations hold them back. Howard’s season will hinge on improved quarterback play, while Delaware State and Norfolk State show potential to surprise as underdogs.

Key Players Defining MEAC Football: Quarterbacks Walker Harris (NCCU) and Eric Phoenix (SCSU) are driving the top offenses in the MEAC, while running backs like Jaden Sutton (Delaware State) and Myles Miree (Morgan State) are crucial to their teams’ ground games. Defensive leaders like Elijah Williams (Morgan State) and Kenny Gallop Jr. (Howard) are making key plays that keep their teams in the fight.

Early-season trends suggest North Carolina Central is the team to beat, with South Carolina State’s high-powered offense close behind as the HBCU national title picture takes shape. If teams like Morgan State, Howard, and Norfolk State can address offensive challenges, the MEAC season promises close games and potential upsets. Week 1 has set the stage for a dynamic season in HBCU football, with each team shaping its path in MEAC standings.