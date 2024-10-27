HBCU Football: NCCU gets homecoming win, control of MEAC

DURHAM, NC—The #20-ranked North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Eagles continued their winning streak with a solid 16-7 victory over the Morgan State Bears on Saturday at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in a pivotal HBCU homecoming matchup in the MEAC. Defensive strength was central to NCCU’s triumph, which gave them a 6-2 season record and 2-0 in MEAC play.

The game’s momentum shifted in the second quarter when NCCU’s Walker Harris connected with Markell Quick on a spectacular 49-yard touchdown pass, marking the Eagles’ first points after a slow start. This four-play, 76-yard drive in just under a minute set NCCU on track and showcased Harris’s precision and Quick’s speed. Quick finished with an impressive 96 receiving yards on five catches, establishing himself as a reliable target throughout the game.

Morgan State struggled to find its rhythm on offense, but in the fourth quarter, they narrowed the gap. A two-yard touchdown run by Jason Collins capped an 8-play, 34-yard drive that brought the score to 10-7, showing resilience against NCCU’s tough defense. Collins led Morgan’s rushing with 72 yards on 14 carries, providing a bright spot for the Bears.

However, the game’s most thrilling moment came shortly afterward when NCCU’s running back J’Mari Taylor broke through Morgan State’s defense for a 50-yard touchdown run, reestablishing a 16-7 lead and silencing any comeback hopes for the Bears. Taylor’s rushing ability dominated the game, accumulating 196 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. His explosive plays in critical moments proved to be the decisive factor.

Defensively, NCCU’s Thomas Johnson was relentless, recording three sacks and showcasing impressive pass-rushing skills. Morgan’s Elijah Williams also delivered a standout performance on defense, blocking a field goal attempt and recording two sacks, which kept Morgan State in contention.

This win solidifies NCCU’s control in the MEAC as they look ahead to a huge conference matchup on Halloween night with South Carolina State, one of the most anticipated HBCU football games of the year. Morgan State, now 3-5, will aim to regroup and address their offensive struggles as they continue their season.