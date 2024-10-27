HBCU Football: Hampton gets a big CAA win on homecoming

HAMPTON, Va. – It was a happy HBCU Homecoming for Hampton University (5-3, 2-2) as the Pirates dominated CAA foe Elon (2-6, 1-3) and scored a 41-21 victory over the Phoenix. Hampton dominated play on both sides of the line, and, with the victory, equaled last year’s total win total.

The Hampton’s opportunistic defense paved the way for the game’s score. In Elon’s first possession, an errant snap from center sailed over quarterback Matthew Downing’s head. In the scramble for the loose ball, Hampton recovered at the Elon three-yard line. Just 1:14 into the contest, Ja’Quan Snipes scored to put the Pirates ahead 7-0. The Pirates lead grew to 10-0 when Brian Csehoski booted a 32-yard field goal with three seconds left in the opening quarter.

Elon got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter. Hampton University took over inside its own five-yard line after a Phoenix punt. But the Pirates mishandled a handoff and Elon recovered at the Hampton six-yard line. Downey’s six-yard pass to Chandler Brayboy made the score 10-7 with 8:09 left before halftime.

Hampton answered by driving 82 yards in eight plays culminating in a nine-yard TD run by Tymere Robinson, his first of three touchdowns on the day, to put the Pirates ahead 17-7. But the cushion didn’t last long. Elon completed two long passes and scored on a one-yard run by Rushawn Baker late in the second quarter to close to 17-14. The drive covered 75 yards in five plays.

On Hampton’s next drive, Elon was assessed 45 yards in penalties which put Hampton in field goal range late in the second quarter. With 22 seconds left, Csehoski connected on a 33-yard field goal to give Hampton a 20-14 lead at halftime.

The HBCU by the bay was unable to move the ball in its first possession of the second half. But on Elon’s first play from scrimmage, Manning threw to an open Onuma Dieke, who ran untouched 70 yards for the score to put the Pheonix ahead 21-20, its only lead of the game.

Quarterback Malcolm Mays led the Pirates on an efficient 72-yard, 11-play drive capped off by Robinson’s 12-yard run to put the Pirates back on top 27-21 with 9:36 left in the third stanza.

The Pirates opened the final quarter with their fourth touchdown of the day. Mays connected with Kymari Gray from six yards out to put the Pirates ahead 34-21 with 14:52 left.

With the endzone at its back, Hampton started its final scoring drive from the seven-yard line. Propelled by a 66-yard run by Snipes, Hampton drove the ball 93 yards in seven plays. Robinson scored on a five-yard run to put the Pirates ahead 41-21. The Pirate defense kept the Phoenix at bay the rest of the way.

For the game, the Pirates registered six quarterback sacks and eight tackles for loss. The offense was led by Snipes, who finished with 109 yards rushing and a score, and Robinson with 66 yards and three touchdowns.

Hampton University finished the day with 381 yards of offense while holding Elon to just 168 total yards. Hampton ran 80 plays to just 52 for Elon and the Pirates had a huge edge in time of possession, 36:17-23:43. Hampton had just two penalties for 15 yards while Elon was whistled for nine penalties totaling 99 yards.

Hampton hosts Villanova in CAA football action on Nov. 2 at 1:00 p.m. at Armstrong Stadium as the HBCU continues to find its footing in the 16-team CAA.