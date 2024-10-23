HBCU freshmen up for national award

The 2024 Jerry Rice Award watch list, which honors the top freshman in FCS football, features several standout players from HBCU programs. These athletes, both true and redshirt freshmen, are poised to make a significant impact in their first collegiate seasons and represent their respective schools with distinction.

Jason Collins Jr., a running back from Morgan State, is one of the HBCU players named to the watch list. Hailing from Washington, D.C., Collins (5-9, 185) has shown exceptional versatility, contributing as a dynamic offensive weapon for the Bears in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

From the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Jackson State’s Travis Terrell Jr. (5-8, 165) is making waves as both a running back and return specialist. The Atlanta native’s explosive speed and agility have made him a critical piece in the Tigers’ offensive and special teams play.

Alabama State is represented by Jamarie Hostzclaw, another talented running back from North Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Hostzclaw (5-9, 176) has already demonstrated his potential, becoming an integral part of the Hornets’ offense as they push for SWAC success this season.

Joining them is Tennessee State’s Sanders Ellis (6-2, 225), a linebacker from Nashville. Competing in the Big South-OVC Football Association, Ellis has quickly established himself as a force on defense, helping Tennessee State solidify its front line.

Hampton’s Brennan Ridley (5-11, 177), a wide receiver from Richmond, Virginia, also earned recognition on the list. Playing in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), Ridley has emerged as a promising target in the Pirates’ passing game.

These players, alongside others from across the FCS, are all in the running for the prestigious Jerry Rice Award, which will be awarded to the nation’s top freshman at the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.

Shedeur Sanders is the last recipient of the award from an HBCU — winning the award in 2021 while at Jackson State.