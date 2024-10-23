Howard LB represents HBCU football as Campbell Trophy finalist

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 – Howard University linebacker, Terrance Hollon, has been selected as a finalist for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy ® presented by the National Football Foundation. Hollon is the only HBCU football player to be named a finalist

As a finalist, Hollon will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2024 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments®.

Hollon is the second Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference student-athlete in as many seasons to receive the honor as North Carolina Central’s Davius Richard also was named a finalist last year.

A defensive presence for the Bison, Hollon ranks first in the MEAC in fumbles recovered (2.0) and tied second in forced fumbles (2.0). He sits 10th in the MEAC in both total tackles (35), averaging 5.5 per game, and sacks with 2.5 on the season. Hollon bolsters a Bison defense that ranks third in the MEAC in passing yards allowing 167.1 ypg.

The Cleveland, Ohio, native is not only a standout HBCU football player on the field but in the classroom as well accumulating a 3.90 GPA as a health science major at Howard with plans to study physical therapy as a postgraduate student.

Hollon has served as a three-year captain for Howard University appearing in all 40 games for the Bison during his four years. His career totals include 194 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one interception, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy ® will be awarded at the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s finalists for the Campbell Trophy®,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (a Campbell Trophy® recipient) and Eli were NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “These exceptional young men embody an unwavering commitment to excellence in all areas of their lives, from the classroom to the football field. They truly represent the best of college football, and we know they have only begun to reach their potential.”