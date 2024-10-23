HBCU basketball on CBS with CAA TV hoops schedule

HAMPTON, Va. – Three Hampton University men’s HBCU basketball games will be televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network, it was announced today. This marks the 15th consecutive season that Pirates will be on national TV. The list includes a Jan. 20 date at North Carolina A&T, a Jan. 23 match-up at William & Mary, and a Feb. 22 game with UNCW at the Hampton Convocation Center.

Hampton University’s first CBS Sports Network appearance will be against HBCU rival North Carolina A&T on Jan. 20. Since joining the CAA, the series between the Pirates and the Aggies has been close. The past three meetings have gone down to the wire with the game being decided by one possession. Hampton’s closest CAA rival, the William & Mary contest slated for Jan. 23. During the Pirate’s first season in the CAA, Hampton defeated the Tribe 62-57. Coach Ivan Thomas’s Pirates final on the network is against UNCW. This marks the second straight season that the Seahawks travel to the Convocation Center. UNCW posted a 21-10 record a year ago while defeating No. 12-ranked Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

In all, 27 CAA men’s basketball games will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network in 2024-25 to continue the league’s national television presence. CBS Sports Network will show 24 regular season conference contests and its continued coverage of the Jersey Mike’s CAA Men’s Basketball Championship’s final two days with the two semifinals and title game.

These games are in addition to the two December 28 contests announced this summer for the CBS Sports Classic: HBCU Showcase in which Hampton hosts Howard and North Carolina A&T takes on North Carolina Central in a doubleheader at 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. CBS and CBS Sports Network will televise 29 games involving CAA teams this winter, the most in league history from the conference’s national television package.

CBS Sports Network will televise the semifinals (March 10) and the final (March 11) of the 2025 Jersey Mike’s CAA Men’s Basketball Championship from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., as part of the lead-up to CBS’ coverage of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.