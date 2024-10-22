HBCU football: Howard University vs Norfolk State —who can get back on track?

This weekend, Howard University takes on Norfolk State University in a pivotal MEAC showdown. Both HBCU programs aim to gain ground in the conference standings, and this game could be the turning point for their seasons. With Norfolk State looking to notch its first conference win and Howard seeking to build on their MEAC success, this game is set to be an intense battle.

Howard University, with a 3-4 record, is coming off a tough 27-14 loss to Tennessee State but has the offensive firepower to make a strong MEAC run. Norfolk State, at 2-6, is determined to reverse their fortunes after a close 28-23 loss to Towson in their last outing. Both teams view this matchup as critical for setting the tone in the latter half of the HBCU season.

For Howard, the offense is led by dual-threat quarterback Ja’Shawn Scroggins, who has delivered through the air and on the ground. Scroggins has racked up 326 rushing yards and 389 passing yards over five games. His connection with wide receiver Kasey Hawthorne—who has hauled in four touchdowns this season—will be essential to the Bison’s success.

Additionally, Jarret Hunter, Howard’s physical running back, has been vital in providing offensive balance. Howard coach Larry Scott emphasized Hunter’s importance, saying, “He’s starting to peak and play his best football, right when we need it”?.

Norfolk State will look to Jalen Daniels at quarterback. Daniels, with 831 passing yards this season, provides a dual-threat option that will keep Howard’s defense on edge. The Spartans also rely heavily on Kevon King, their star running back, who has rushed for 518 yards with an impressive 6.3 yards per carry?.

Key Matchups

Howard’s Passing Game vs. Norfolk State’s Secondary Howard’s aerial attack, featuring Scroggins and Hawthorne, will face a Norfolk State secondary that has allowed 225.38 passing yards per game. Norfolk defensive back Ricky Harleston, with two interceptions this season, will need to step up to limit Howard’s deep-threat potential. Kevon King vs. Howard’s Run Defense Norfolk State’s Kevon King, averaging 74 rushing yards per game, will be a focal point for Norfolk’s offense. Howard’s defense, which allows 168.9 rushing yards per game, must contain King to prevent the Spartans from controlling the pace. Jarret Hunter vs. Norfolk State’s Front Seven Howard’s Jarret Hunter will look to test Norfolk’s run defense, which has struggled at times this season. “We’ve got to execute base calls, stay in front of the chains,” said Howard coach Larry Scott, emphasizing the importance of keeping the offense on schedule?. Jalen Daniels vs. The Bison Defense Norfolk State’s Jalen Daniels presents a threat both in the air and on the ground. Coach Dawson Odums acknowledged the challenge Howard’s defense will pose but stressed the importance of limiting mistakes. “We’re walking into a hornet’s nest,” Odums said, speaking about the energy Howard will bring?.

Keys to Victory

Howard University:

Balanced Attack : Howard needs to establish rhythm through the air and on the ground. Scroggins’ mobility paired with Hunter’s physicality in the run game will be essential to keeping Norfolk off-balance.

: Howard needs to establish rhythm through the air and on the ground. Scroggins’ mobility paired with Hunter’s physicality in the run game will be essential to keeping Norfolk off-balance. Red Zone Efficiency : Howard has converted 19 of 28 red-zone trips into scores this season. They’ll need to maintain that efficiency to capitalize on every opportunity.

: Howard has converted 19 of 28 red-zone trips into scores this season. They’ll need to maintain that efficiency to capitalize on every opportunity. Limit Kevon King: Containing Norfolk’s run game will be key for Howard. If they allow King to control the pace, Norfolk could dominate possession and limit Howard’s offensive opportunities.

Norfolk State quarterback Jalen Daniels drops back to pass against FAMU. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Norfolk State University:

Control the Clock : Norfolk must lean on Kevon King to establish a strong running game and control the time of possession. This will keep Howard’s explosive offense off the field.

: Norfolk must lean on to establish a strong running game and control the time of possession. This will keep Howard’s explosive offense off the field. Jalen Daniels’ Decision-Making : Daniels must protect the football and avoid costly turnovers. Red zone efficiency has been an issue for Norfolk, and they need to capitalize on their scoring opportunities.

: Daniels must protect the football and avoid costly turnovers. Red zone efficiency has been an issue for Norfolk, and they need to capitalize on their scoring opportunities. Turnovers and Field Position: Norfolk State’s defense will need to create turnovers and take advantage of field position, especially against a Howard team that can score quickly.

Conclusion

This MEAC clash between Howard University and Norfolk State University is a critical game for both HBCU programs. Howard aims to build on their offensive weapons in Ja’Shawn Scroggins, Kasey Hawthorne, and Jarret Hunter, while Norfolk State hopes to leverage Jalen Daniels and Kevon King to control the game’s tempo.

Norfolk head coach Dawson Odums understands the importance of this game: “We’re walking into a place that’s going to have a lot of energy. It’s homecoming, and we know we’re going to have our hands full,” he said, emphasizing the challenges of facing a fired-up Howard team?.

Both teams are eager to secure a win and make their mark in the MEAC, and this game will likely be decided by which team can execute their game plan with the fewest mistakes.