HBCU Football has been waiting for this MEAC matchup

Morgan State will face the North Carolina Central during NCCU’s Homecoming game, a pivotal clash in HBCU football this weekend. Both teams enter the contest with significant momentum, with NCCU boasting a high-powered offense and Morgan State fielding one of the stingiest defenses in the MEAC. The stakes are high as MEAC play begins, and both coaches are fully aware of what’s at hand.

For North Carolina Central (NCCU), led by head coach Trei Oliver, Homecoming week brings added motivation. Oliver emphasized the importance of focusing on execution as his team comes off a bye. “We walk into a hornet’s nest. It’s homecoming,” Oliver said. “You can take all the stats, all the games we’ve played through the last seven weeks, and throw it away. These are the five that matter.” The Eagles have their sights set on a potential Celebration Bowl appearance, and starting MEAC play strong will be crucial.

For Morgan State, head coach Damon Wilson aims to steer his team through a tough road test. Despite the challenge, Wilson remains optimistic, praising his defense and addressing special teams’ improvements during the bye week. “We know NCCU is going to capitalize on any errors, so we’ve been working on tightening up all week,” said Wilson. “This is going to be a physical football game… We have to play well in all three phases to have a chance to win the ball game.”

Key Matchup:

Morgan State’s defense will have to contain NCCU’s explosive offense, led by quarterback Walker Harris, who is supported by a solid rushing attack. Wilson knows this will be no easy feat.

“Their defense flies around, doesn’t give up a lot of big plays at all, and offensively, they’re hitting on all cylinders,” he remarked. Stopping NCCU’s rhythm and keeping its’ offense off the field will be critical for Morgan State.

Meanwhile, NCCU will focus on limiting mistakes and playing disciplined football. Oliver stressed the importance of early stops and converting opportunities in the red zone. “We’ve got to get some stops early defensively to give our offense an opportunity to try to put some points up,” Oliver said.

Keys to Victory:

Morgan State: Pressure Harris: Morgan State’s defense must disrupt NCCU’s passing game. Getting pressure upfront will be key to forcing mistakes.

Morgan State’s defense must disrupt NCCU’s passing game. Getting pressure upfront will be key to forcing mistakes. Control the Clock: Wilson’s team will need to establish a strong ground game to limit NCCU’s offensive possessions.

Wilson’s team will need to establish a strong ground game to limit NCCU’s offensive possessions. Special Teams Execution: After addressing issues over the bye, Morgan State cannot afford special teams mistakes against a team like NCCU.



North Carolina Central: Exploit Weaknesses: The Eagles’ dynamic offense will need to capitalize on every opportunity, especially in the red zone.

The Eagles’ dynamic offense will need to capitalize on every opportunity, especially in the red zone. Stop Morgan’s Ground Attack: If NCCU can contain Morgan’s rushing offense, they’ll force the Bears into uncomfortable third-and-long situations.

If NCCU can contain Morgan’s rushing offense, they’ll force the Bears into uncomfortable third-and-long situations. Avoid Turnovers: Turnovers could shift momentum quickly in a game like this. Playing smart, disciplined football will be key.

Both teams know this game could set the tone for the rest of the season. With MEAC play underway, each game carries significant weight, and with NCCU hosting the game during their Homecoming, the stakes are even higher. Wilson understands the challenge but remains confident in his team’s ability to rise to the occasion: “If we execute in all three phases, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win.”

Expect a classic HBCU showdown in Durham as the Eagles look to defend their home turf while Morgan State seeks to spoil NCCU’s Homecoming and start MEAC play strong.