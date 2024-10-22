HBCU faces allegations of bats, snakes in showers by soccer team

Alcorn State University, an HBCU located in Norman, MS has had its women’s soccer season canceled and is facing accusations of possible Title IX violations.



The Clarion Ledger reports that the HBCU doesn’t have enough players to field a team.

“Our previous interim head coach left the university, and we had a short period of time to recruit additional players after the new soccer coach arrived,” Alcorn State interim vice president of marketing and communication Maxine Greenleaf said in an email to the Clarion Ledger.

Ken Kabiru was hired as the Alcorn State University Soccer coach on July 22.



Unfortunately, that’s not the worst of the news.

Jaylin Ward, the preseason SWAC Defensive Player of The Year, will not get to play this season.





Key issues include inadequate facilities—such as showers with bats and snakes, and the absence of hot water—as well as unfulfilled promises of soccer equipment like cleats. The training room was reportedly understaffed and poorly equipped, with unqualified students performing medical treatments.

These allegations came to light in a letter signed by 15 current and former players at the HBCU. Additionally, the head coach, Ken Kabiru, who was hired just before the season, has a history of legal troubles that further complicate the situation.

The SWAC says it is aware of the current status of the Alcorn State program.

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference has been formally notified that Alcorn State University will cancel the 2024 Women’s Soccer season,” the SWAC wrote. “Alcorn State University has been sanctioned in accordance with the SWAC Constitution, Bylaws and Sports Regulations. We look forward to the return of Alcorn State Lady Braves Soccer as one of ten participating member institutions in the sport of Women’s Soccer within the Southwestern Athletic Conference.”

The program has won just 39 games since the HBCU established it back in 2003.