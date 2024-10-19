HBCU Football: Tennessee State humbles Howard

Tennessee State spoiled HBCU for Howard University’s centennial homecoming celebration in Washington, D.C., with a commanding 27-14 win in front of a sold-out Greene Stadium on Saturday.

The victory elevated Tennessee State to 6-2 on the season, while Howard fell to 3-4. Under the leadership of head coach Eddie George, Tennessee State now boasts a 21-20 record, continuing their strong season with an undefeated October run.

Quarterback Draylen Ellis powered TSU’s offense, throwing for 289 yards and rushing for 28 yards and a touchdown. His top target, Karate Brenson, had an impressive day, reeling in five catches for 153 yards. The TSU defense dominated the game, holding Howard’s offense to just 209 total yards, including a mere 33 yards through the air. The Tigers forced two turnovers, which they converted into six points, highlighting their ability to capitalize on mistakes.

Howard, a cornerstone HBCU in Washington, D.C., faced intense pressure from the TSU defense, suffering four sacks and two interceptions. Despite Howard’s Jarett Hunter rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown, the Bison could not overcome Tennessee State’s early lead.

The win further cements TSU’s place among HBCU football programs this season, as the Tigers outgained Howard 412-209 and controlled the game with solid performances on both sides of the ball. Tennessee State’s defense, including standout performances from Jalen McClendon and Tyler Jones, helped preserve their lead and ultimately secure the victory.

Tennessee State will have a bye week before hosting UT Martin on November 2 at Nissan Stadium, aiming to continue their strong campaign among HBCU powerhouses.