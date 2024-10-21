North Carolina A&T grilled after humbling homecoming loss

GREENSBORO, NC — North Carolina A&T head football coach Vincent Brown faced tough questions during his weekly media session following a crushing 59-17 homecoming loss to Hampton University. It was an expectedly tense session involving fans and boosters as well as media following the humbling loss.



The loss, which came in front of a homecoming crowd with high expectations, has led to increased scrutiny over Brown’s leadership and raised concerns about whether he is the right man to lead the program forward.



In response to questions about his future, Brown remained steadfast, expressing confidence in his staff and his vision for the team.

“I believe in our staff. We’ve got great leaders, and they care deeply about the development of our players,” Brown said. He acknowledged the challenges the team has faced but stressed that progress takes time. “This is a results-oriented business, but sometimes those results aren’t immediate. What we need to see is improvement and progress.”

When asked about potential changes to his coaching staff, Brown was firm in his belief that such moves were unnecessary.

“Our coaches didn’t just forget how to coach. I have full confidence in them,” he said. Despite the team’s struggles, Brown noted that building a culture of success involves recruiting the right players and creating an atmosphere where players hold each other accountable.

Dr. Harold Martin, Vincent Brown and Earl Hilton at press confernce.

Brown also touched on the emotional highs and lows of the game, defending his players’ efforts. He said that while the team faced several challenges throughout the game, the players remained engaged and competitive.

“I think in spite of all the adversity that we faced, I think our kids are doing a great job,” Brown said. “They’re strong. No one has checked out. I mentioned we got young players that are getting the opportunity to step up and compete. And, I think our guys are still excited about playing football.”

https://twitter.com/HBCUGameday/status/1848415810902990991

Addressing the elephant in the room—whether he is the right fit for the job—Brown didn’t shy away. “Absolutely, I do,” he responded confidently when asked if he believes he is the right person to lead the program. Perhaps more importantly, he got a resounding “me too” from North Carolina A&T AD Earl Hilton.



Despite his boss’ approval, others in the paying crowd at the media luncheon seemed less convinced. One audience attempted to ask a question during the media only session, then approached Brown afterward with his critique.

While Brown remains optimistic, the Aggies’ 1-6 record is a stark reality that has many fans questioning the future. With five games left in the season, Brown knows the road ahead won’t be easy, but he appears determined to guide his team forward, focusing on improvement with each game.