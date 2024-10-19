HBCU Football: Hampton spoils GHOE by 40 plus points

GREENSBORO, N.C. – After a shaky start in which Hampton (4-3, 1-2) fell behind 14-0 in the game’s opening minutes, the Pirates kept their composure and battled back to post a 59-17 win, spoiling the North Carolina A&T Homecoming celebration with a loss to the only other HBCU football team in the CAA.

The Pirates turned the ball over twice in the first minutes and the opportunistic Aggies (1-6, 0-3) took full advantage. Hampton’s first possession ended in an interception. On the first play from scrimmage, North Carolina A&T quarterback Justin Fonby connected with Geri-Cari Caldwell on a 40 pass. On the next play, Cameren Dalrymple ran it in from five yards out to give the Aggies a quick 7-0 lead. Hampton fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Fonby connected with an open Daniel Coles for a 17-yard score and a 14-0 lead.

But Hampton dominated the rest of the contest.

Malcom Mays, making his first start at quarterback for the Pirates since 2022, finished the day with 8-of-10 passing for 108 yards. In the first quarter, Mays was forced to temporarily leave the game after losing his helmet after being tackled. With Greensboro, N.C., native Chris Zellous at the helm, Hampton drove downfield and got on the scoreboard with a 29-yard field goal by Brian Csehoski to make the score 14-3 midway through the first quarter of this highly anticipated HBCU football contest.

Hampton moved the ball 76 yards in 13 plays to score its first touchdown of the day on an 18-yard run by Asheboro, N.C., native Ja’Quan Snipes to close to 14-10. Snipes was the game’s leading rusher with 71 yards and scored two touchdowns. Hampton took its first lead of the game with 5:00 left in the second quarter on a pass up the middle from Zellous to Dorrian Moultrie covering 40 yards. The score lifted Hampton to a 17-14 lead following Csehoski’s extra point.

Late in the second quarter, Mays returned to the field for the Pirates. Hampton moved the ball into Aggie territory before Mays completed a 58-yard TD pass Brennan Ridley to make the halftime score 24-14 at halftime.

Hampton opened the second half with an efficient six-play, 48-yard drive culminating in a two-yard TD run by Snipes to put the Pirates ahead 31-14. A&T answered with a field goal by Brown with 31 seconds left in the third period. The Pirates led 31-17 after three quarters of play.

With Mays at quarterback, Hampton moved the ball 76 yards in five plays and scored with 13:10 left in the contest. Donovan Shepard 31 run dashed 29 yards up the middle to up the lead to 38-17.

Hampton’s Tymere Robinson scored on an eight-yard run capping a short five-play, 27-yard drive. On the ensuing kickoff, the Aggies failed to cover the ball as it rolled in the end zone and Hampton’s Joseph Henry pounced on the loose ball for a touchdown. Defensive back Tre Everett III intercepted a North Carolina A&T pass and returned it 11 yards for the final score on homecoming.

Hampton won’t face another HBCU football opponent next week, but the Pirates will host Elon for Homecoming next Saturday at Armstrong Stadium.