HBCU coach doesn’t want players in club during homecoming week

HBCU homecomings are well-known for being vibrant social events that unite the entire community, but for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (UAPB), this week is about getting back on track after a tough 31-21 loss to Grambling State.

As Arkansas-Pine Bluff (UAPB) gears up for its homecoming game against Mississippi Valley State, head coach Alonzo Hampton emphasizes that the team’s focus remains firmly on the field.

“Homecoming is for the alumni and students, but our job is to perform,” UAPB head coach Alonzo Hampton stated during the SWAC Weekly Coaches Call on Monday.

Hampton is keen to keep his players locked in as it prepares to take on Mississippi Valley State.

“I don’t know how they could be distracted. I mean, we just lost a game, and we’re trying to build a program,” Hampton said. “Winning teams don’t get concerned with homecoming. You got to keep the main thing, the main thing. The main thing is you got to come back to practice, correct the errors that you made on Saturday. And we got to stay focused.”





Hampton says players can go out and enjoy themselves if they take care of business against their opponent on Saturday.

“How can you be celebrating on Tuesdays? Wednesdays and Thursdays on campus when you got practice,” Hampton asked rhetorically. “And why would you be hanging out trying to go to a club, to celebrate with your student body? Like we’re not built like that. This program’s not built like that.”

Hampton was clear about the consequences for those who don’t ‘keep the main thing, the main thing.’

“Anybody that’s found out doing anything that’s not conducive to us winning this football game, they ain’t going to be here,” he said.

Offensively, UAPB has shown flashes of brilliance this season, particularly in the passing game, where quarterback Mekhi Hagens has thrown for 1,705 yards and 13 touchdowns, quickly becoming one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in HBCU football. Wide receiver Javonnie Gibson has been a standout, averaging over 120 receiving yards per game, though Hampton highlighted the need to turn explosive plays into touchdowns.

Despite offensive firepower, the Golden Lions have struggled on defense, allowing over 36 points per game and conceding significant rushing yards to opponents?7†source?. As the team prepares for this crucial HBCU homecoming matchup, UAPB will need to tighten up on both sides of the ball to secure a win and give fans more reason to celebrate the rich tradition of HBCU homecomings.